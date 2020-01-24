Rathbone Global Opportunities

The fund manager looks for easy-to-understand businesses in developed markets. He invests in those he expects to become industry leaders and will be able to defend themselves from competition. He thinks these companies are few and far between, so he only invests in a small selection, which increases risk. It can be a more volatile way to invest if the high expectations placed on companies aren't met, and has the flexibility to invest in smaller companies and emerging markets, which can add risk. It could sit well alongside other funds that are focused on undervalued or out-of-favour opportunities.
Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.