Rathbone Global Opportunities

Research Team | Tue 07 January 2020

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

The fund manager looks for easy-to-understand businesses in developed markets. He invests in those he expects to become industry leaders and will be able to defend themselves from competition. He thinks these companies are few and far between, so he only invests in a small selection, which increases risk. It can be a more volatile way to invest if the high expectations placed on companies aren't met, and has the flexibility to invest in smaller companies and emerging markets, which can add risk. It could sit well alongside other funds that are focused on undervalued or out-of-favour opportunities.