4 tips for a healthy pension as you approach retirement

Our health is a priority throughout our lives, especially during our later years. Although we can do our best to stay fit and active, if our health lets us down, it's essential we prepare our finances to stay strong.

On average, both men and women born in the UK today are expected to live in good or very good health for about 63 years, highlighting the need for people to better prepare their retirement savings while they can.

If you're close to hanging up the old work boots, but are forced to take a break or retire that bit earlier due to illness, it can have a big impact.

For example, if you were to fall out of work in your early 60s, you wouldn't be able to claim the State Pension, if eligible, until at least age 66. So, it's vital to have other provisions to fall back on. Here are four tips to help you prepare.

This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure what's right for you, please seek advice. Pension and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances.

Tip 1: Make the most of your pension contributions while you can

Paying as much as you can afford into your pension will put you in a better financial position if you're forced to retire earlier than you intended. You'll even get a government incentive for each payment you make.

If you're a UK resident under the age of 75, each time you add money to your pension, the government will automatically add 20%. It's a top up in the form of tax relief. So if you're a basic rate taxpayer, for every £800 you contribute the government will top it up to £1,000.

If you're a higher earner, you could benefit from up to 46% tax relief overall. On top of the 20%, you can claim back up to a further 25% (or 26% for Scottish taxpayers) through your tax return.

How much can I pay into a pension and receive tax relief?

You can get tax relief on personal pension contributions up to 100% of your earnings, or £3,600 if this is greater. That's if you're a low or non-earner.

Your pension contributions, including any made by your employer, are also limited by the annual allowance which is currently £40,000 each tax year for most people.

Your personal limit may be higher or lower than this depending on your circumstances. Remember, pensions are meant for retirement so you can't normally access your money until age 55, rising to 57 from 2028.

Tip 2: Make the most of your employer's contribution rules

All UK companies, irrespective of their size, have to provide a pension for their eligible employees and pay into it on their behalf. How much they pay in will depend on the employer, but it must be at least 3% of any qualifying earnings.

Lots of employers also offer "pension contribution matching", meaning they'll match whatever you pay in up to a certain percentage.

Despite these clear benefits, some private sector workers aren't currently saving into their workplace pensions. They could be missing out on "free money" from their employer. Lots more are just paying in the minimum amount, rather than making the most of the potential matching options.

If you have a workplace pension, it's worth speaking to your employer about your contribution options.

