5 ways to reduce your tax bill

All eyes are on the potential tax rises next year. But the government doesn’t have to hike taxes in order to take more cash from our pockets.

In the 2019/20 tax year, the higher rate tax threshold was raised and it’s been estimated the total amount of income tax we have paid has increased to an incredible £193.2 billion.

And while most people want to pay their fair share of tax, nobody needs to pay over the odds. We look at five simple steps that could help bring your tax bill down.

Remember tax rules can change and their benefits will depend on your individual circumstances. Our financial advisers can give you information on how to make use of your tax allowances through financial planning but are not tax advisers. If you need complex tax calculations, we recommend speaking with an accountant.

This article and guides aren’t personal advice. If you are unsure whether an investment or course of action is right for you seek advice. All investments and any income they produce can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

5 tips to help pay less tax

1 – Consider using your ISA allowances

ISAs are one of the most tax-efficient ways to save and invest.

You can put up to £20,000 this tax year into an ISA. If your investments grow, you won’t have to pay capital gains tax. And if you’re investing for income, you won’t pay UK income tax either.

More about ISAs, the benefits and risks

2 – Consider making pension contributions

Investing in a pension for retirement is another way to efficiently save tax. Just like ISAs, there’s no UK income tax or capital gains tax on investments held in a pension.

If you're a UK resident, under 75 and not drawing from your pension, you can contribute as much as you earn (up to £40,000) to pensions each tax year and receive tax relief.

Remember, money in a pension cannot normally be accessed until age 55 (57 from 2028).

Annual allowance factsheet – what you need to know

More about pensions, the benefits and risks

3 – Use any unused allowance from previous years

If you have any unused pension annual allowance from the past three tax years, you might be able to use it this year – effectively increasing this years’ allowance. Any personal contributions are still limited by your earnings.

Find out more about pension carry forward

4 – Pay into a pension for your partner

Investing in a pension for a non-earning partner is one of the more generous pension give-aways. Non-earners under 75 that are UK resident can make a pension contribution of up to £2,880 and the government will add up to £720 in basic rate tax relief.

From age 55 (57 in 2028), up to 25% of the value of the pension fund can normally be taken as tax-free cash, with the balance being taxable as income.

However, if further withdrawals fall within the individual’s personal allowance each year, these will also be tax free.

5 – Transfer investments to your spouse or civil partner

If your spouse pays less tax than you, or no tax at all, then they could be losing out on valuable allowances each year. This includes the personal allowance, personal savings allowance, dividend allowance and capital gains tax allowance. You can gift investments to your spouse free of capital gains tax.

For more tax saving tips: Download our free guide to saving tax today

Looking for more help?

If you'd like an expert on financial planning to help you reach your goals you're in the right place. Our financial advisers are dedicated to helping clients achieve peace of mind from having a sound financial plan in place.

It starts with a quick call with our advisory helpdesk. They'll want to hear about your financial goals and and we will help you decide if advice is suitable for you.

If it looks like taking advice is right for you, we'll book your free initial consultation with one of our financial advisers. They'll discuss your options with no pressure to take advice.

Book a call with our helpdesk by 12 February 2021, and agree to take advice by 26 March 2021 to receive investment advice over the phone for a fixed, low cost of £495+VAT, where applicable. Terms apply.

To get started right now, give our advisory helpdesk a call on 0117 317 1690 or book in a call at a time to suit you.

Book a call back

