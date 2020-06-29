6 types of pensions worth holding onto

Transferring certain pensions or consolidating old pensions can be a good idea if you're looking for a way to make managing your finances easier. Or even if you've found a provider who offers better value or investment choice.

But in a few cases, some pensions are just best left where they are. In this article we look into six different types of pension where it's unlikely to be a good idea to transfer.

This article isn't personal advice. If you're unsure whether a course of action is right for you, please ask for advice. Pension rules can and do change and the benefits will be dependent on your own circumstances.

Pensions with Guaranteed Annuity Rates An annuity provides you with a retirement income that's guaranteed for life. If your pension scheme comes with a guaranteed annuity rate (sometimes referred to as GAR), it's likely to be a higher rate than what's available on the open market. So you could be better off buying the annuity through your current provider. To find out whether you have one of these, just simply check with your provider. The way the annuity is paid is often hard-wired into the plan, which might not be what you'd automatically choose. You might be able to change the basis of the annuity, but this could affect the initial rate offered. If you have a pension without a guaranteed rate, you'll usually get a higher annuity income if you shop around. More about annuities Please be aware you might also be required to take financial advice if you decide to transfer one of these pensions and it's worth £30,000 or more.

Defined Benefit pensions These pensions offer a guaranteed income when you reach retirement. It will normally increase each year, and usually continue to be paid to your spouse, civil partner or dependants, often at a reduced rate, when you die. You're more likely to have one if you've ever worked in the public sector, or for a large company in the past. There can be some niche circumstances where a transfer can make sense. But the transfer value you get in return normally undervalues the benefits you sacrifice. A starting point could be to assume a transfer of this type might not be the best option. Some of these pensions will also have an additional voluntary contribution (AVC) pot linked to the scheme, which can give more flexibility when it comes to accessing tax-free cash. Your pension provider should be able to confirm these details and your options if they apply. And again, you'll also need to take financial advice when transferring this type of pension, providing it's worth £30,000 or over.

Pensions with Guaranteed Fund Returns These pensions (also referred to as ‘guaranteed drawdown') have been around for a while, but they tend to be few and far between. They can be looked at as a halfway house between an annuity and drawdown. The returns might not be very high, but they can offer security for some, so it might not be worth transferring. You should check these details with your provider.

Old Company Pensions or Section 32 Plans that allow enhanced tax free cash Some company pensions that contain benefits that were built up before April 2006 might allow members to take more than the maximum 25% tax-free cash entitlement that applies to most pensions. This quirk can mean more of your plan can be claimed without paying tax on it. However, just because it has this quirk, it doesn't automatically mean a transfer isn't a good choice. It depends on the size of the enhanced tax-free cash and the growth prospects in the scheme, as well as the retirement options available to you, which could be limited. You can ask your provider for a pension statement which should explain your options and detail any protected benefits you hold. Some old company pensions might also allow you to take benefits from them before age 55 (the earliest you can usually take money from a pension). It might also be possible to retain the enhanced tax-free cash entitlement or protected retirement age when transferring, although certain conditions do need to be met. Again, it's worth speaking to your provider for more information.

Pensions with large exit penalties Most modern pension plans charge little or nothing to transfer. However some older style pensions can charge bigger sums, including market value reductions if you're invested in a ‘With Profits' fund. So it's very important to contact your provider and check this before deciding to transfer. There is an exception to the rule though. If you're 55 or over and have a personal pension, early exit fees are capped at a maximum of 1%. So if you're fed up with your existing provider, remember a low cost transfer is usually available ahead of taking any income, or lump sum. This might be of particular interest if your current provider doesn't offer access to all the main retirement options – drawdown, lump sums and annuities. MORE ON RETIREMENT OPTIONS