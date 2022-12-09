Is there opportunity in healthcare? – 3 share ideas

Headlines might be grabbed by pharmaceutical companies that bring out blockbuster therapies, but there’s so much more to the healthcare sector than just that.

By and large, investors look to the sector for relatively defensive returns. Whether you’re looking for drug developers, medical equipment suppliers, private healthcare providers, or platforms for remote access to GPs – there’s a whole host of diverse investment opportunities.

Healthcare is also one of the key areas that we can’t afford to cut back spending on. That makes it what we call a non-cyclical sector, meaning it’s relatively insulated from broader economic ups and downs. That’s an attractive place to be right now when wider economic conditions look murky at best.

Then there’s the growth drivers.

Ageing populations around the globe mean more people need to access healthcare services. For example, some of those born in the baby boomer generation are starting to approach the 75 mark. This is when we have tended to see peak demand for healthcare services like hip replacements and hearing aids.

Here we look at three names in the sector, each operating in different segments.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca provides treatments for chronic and rare diseases, and also has a strong oncology (cancer) division. Its research-based strategy has delivered great outcomes in the past.

Despite Astra already being a giant in the industry, the company’s managed to grow its revenue at break-neck speed, rising 37% to $33.1bn in the first three quarters of this financial year. This uplift reflects growth from all its disease areas, and better than expected sales in the period.

Astra’s cash flows have been strong too, a good thing given net debt’s currently sitting at $24.5bn. While not unmanageable, it’s higher than we’d like to see.

High debt levels could restrict Astra’s ability to put cash back into value generating projects elsewhere in the business. But so far in this financial year, free cash flow of $6.7bn has more than covered the interest payment of $0.6bn. So, while it’s something to be mindful of, it’s very manageable for now.

In its third quarter earnings report, Astra announced it’s upgrading its earnings per share (EPS) guidance to a high-twenties to low-thirties percentage. This comes as underlying operating profit for the first nine months of the year shot up by 63% to $10.7bn. A third of this spike was the contribution from the recent acquisition of Alexion. This deal saw Astra enter the potentially lucrative rare disease market, and boost its expertise in immunology.

Research and development (R&D) is the engine of Astra's long-term growth. As at 10 November, Astra had enjoyed 19 Major regulatory approvals in a little over three months, and there's been more since. But R&D is a risky and expensive endeavour.

Given the recent strong financial and clinical performance, it’s not surprising the valuation is approaching its long-term average and that adds risk. But if Astra continues to enjoy success from its pipeline, there could be upside potential in the future. Of course, there are no guarantees.

Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt sells a range of hygiene, health, and nutrition products. Unlike a big biotech company, Reckitt’s target market is the everyday consumer. Brand power is the superweapon, enticing customers to spend a little extra for big names like Lysol, Durex and Nurofen – to name just a few.

Those brands served Reckitt well over the pandemic when demand for hygiene products skyrocketed. Dettol and Lysol sales were the standout for large periods.

Demand’s come back down since for those products, but sales look to be rebasing at a higher level than before the pandemic. That adds weight to the argument that heightened hygiene awareness is here to stay, which would make for a long-term revenue bump.

But cooking up high-quality products and maintaining brand awareness doesn’t come cheap. Costs are expected to rise in the mid-teens for the year, which has put pressure on operations. As a result, prices have had to push higher and we’re starting to see early signs of weakness in volumes as a result.

Third quarter trading saw a 7.4% jump in like-for-like sales to £3.7bn, but a 4.6% decline in volumes. If we exclude normalising of Lysol sales, volume fell 1%. That felt like a relatively good result in our book, testament to the defensive nature of Reckitt's portfolio. Cleaning and hygiene products are hardly going to be the first things left off shopping lists when wallets are stretched.

It doesn’t matter how you cut it, though, this was the first hint that consumer demand is starting to fall under the pressure, even for quality brands.

Investors should also pay attention to changes at the helm. Back in September markets were given the surprise news that the now former CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, was leaving. The hunt for a replacement is underway, which certainly isn’t ideal given the tricky environment.

Reckitt offers a relatively defensive option in the healthcare sector with a valuation that isn’t overly demanding. The group trades at 17 times forecast earnings, below its longer-term average. That likely reflects uncertainties around how volumes will hold up into 2023.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew operates through three segments – orthopaedics, offering hip and knee replacements, sports medicine, a soft tissue repair business, and wound management, providing materials to manage injuries and prevent infection.

For the first three quarters of this financial year, underlying revenue grew in all three segments, contributing to an overall rise of 3.9%. Sports medicine and wound management were leading the revenue charge as recent product launches have performed well.

The orthopaedics segment has been hindered by delays in fulfilling client orders. This segment is the biggest contributor to revenue – making up for roughly 40% of the top line.

Despite these problems, the wider group’s competitive position remains fundamentally strong. With a backlog of surgeries due to the pandemic, the potential for growth here is ripe. If management can sort out supply issues, then the handbrake could come off for orthopaedics to drive revenue growth.

Earlier in the year, the group released a 12-point plan designed to fix its stumbling orthopaedics segments and improve productivity across the business. A few early successes have already been scored, as the group improved logistics and began to clear its build-up of overdue orders. But there’s still a lot of work to be done, especially in terms of getting orthopaedics back on track.

Full-year revenue growth’s expected to land in the middle of previous 4-5% guidance. Profit margins are also on target, expected at around 17.5%. The market isn’t particularly excited by these figures though, as the group’s current price to earnings ratio of 15.8 sits below its long-term average.

We think there’s a longer-term growth case here, but Smith & Nephew still needs to get its own house in order. If the group can improve efficiencies and get supply issues back on track, it’s well placed to capitalise on a global backlog of elective surgeries.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

