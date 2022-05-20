Martin Lewis says some should ditch their Cash ISA. We take a closer look

Martin Lewis’ recent MoneySavingExpert blog “Got a Cash ISA? You should probably ditch it.” will have interested the millions of people who hold a Cash ISA.

Two messages stood out:

“For most people, there’s no benefit of saving in a Cash ISA”

“Be brave, ditch the Cash ISA and earn more.”

Cash savings are vital to our financial resilience. Everyone should have some cash readily available in case of an emergency.

We suggest having enough cash to cover three to six months’ worth of expenses when you’re working. As you approach and enter retirement, we’d suggest increasing this to one to three years’ worth of your typical spending.

In our view, Martin Lewis makes a valid point, and it’s something we’ve written about over the years.

But there’s more to consider.

So, when should people consider keeping their Cash ISA? And if that doesn’t sound like you, what are your other options?

This article isn’t personal advice. Unlike with cash savings, the value of investments go up and down, so you can get back less than you put in. If you’re not sure, ask for financial advice.

What should you do if…

1. You need the money in the next five years. And have a large amount of money in your Cash ISA, or you’re an additional-rate taxpayer

One of the main benefits of a Cash ISA is that any interest you earn is tax free.

But like all tax rules, that benefit depends on your circumstances, and can change.

And a big change happened six years ago with the introduction of the personal savings allowance.

This means basic-rate taxpayers can earn £1,000 interest on savings without paying tax. For higher-rate taxpayers, it’s £500. Additional rate payers don’t have an allowance and will pay 45% tax on their savings income.

The amount of interest you get on your Cash ISA will depend on your provider and whether you choose easy access or fixed term savings. But as an example, a basic rate taxpayer, getting 1% interest, would need over £100,000 in savings to need to worry about tax.

Lewis’ blog suggests less than one out of every 20 people pay tax on their interest. Though this will rise if interest rates continue to rise.

So, if you’ve saved a significant amount in your Cash ISA or are an additional-rate taxpayer and need the money in the next five years, it’s probably worth keeping your Cash ISA. But you should always hunt out the best rate available.

2. You’re not too worried about tax, and need the money in the next five years

If you’re not worried about going over your personal savings allowance, then a Cash ISA may not give you the best returns. And your decision will likely centre around when you expect to need to use the money.

If you need the money in the next five years, keep it as cash. At the moment, you can usually get a better rate on your savings with an account outside a Cash ISA.

Again hunt around for the best rates. And the more you can plan when you’ll need the money, the better. If you can lock money away for a few years, using fixed-term savings, then you can probably get a better rate. Though you can’t normally get your money back from a fixed-term product until it comes to an end.

The fixed-term rates through Active Savings are currently some of the best available in the market*.

3. You don’t expect to need the money in the next five years

You might feel more comfortable keeping your money in cash. But if your financial goals are more than five years away, then that’s not always the best option.

Inflation is the general rise in prices of the things we pay for. The cash we have today won’t have the same buying power tomorrow. Over time, this can really add up. Especially when you consider that for most of the last ten years, the average Cash ISA has paid less than inflation – meaning the real value of your money was falling.

Worse still, inflation has recently hit 9%, the highest level for 40 years. The average Cash ISA rate, meanwhile, was 0.59% at the end of April.

And that’s why it’s worth considering a Stocks and Shares ISA.

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, you can invest your money. This gives it the potential to grow by more than sitting in cash. More importantly, it can help your money keep up with or beat inflation – especially over the long term.

But there’s a trade-off. Unlike cash, the value of investments rises and falls. This means you could get back less than you put in.

The key for any potential investor is to always focus on your long-term goals and make sure the rest of your finances are in a solid place before you get started. Control your debt by clearing any short-term, expensive debts. And have a healthy savings pot ready for emergencies.

