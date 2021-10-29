We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • A A A

    • A spotlight on female fund managers part one – Audrey Ryan

    In the first of our new women in investing series, we spoke to Audrey Ryan, fund manager at Aegon Asset Management, on how she became a fund manager, the importance of ESG and her top tips for investors.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Edie Bond, Investment Writer

    29 October 2021

    As part of a new women in investing series, we spoke to four successful female fund managers to talk about how women fit into the world of investing, the challenges they've faced and their tips for female or beginner investors.

    In our first interview, we spoke to Audrey Ryan, Fund Manager at Aegon Asset Management, on how she became a fund manager, the importance of ESG and her top tips for investors.

    You can watch the video of the interview or read the full script below. Remember, this article and the issues discussed in the video aren't personal recommendations or advice. If you need help with choosing investments, ask for financial advice.

    If you do choose to invest, the value of investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Diversity and inclusion at Aegon

    1. Since Aegon signed up to the Women in Finance Charter in 2018, female representation in UK senior management has increased from 22% to 33%.
    2. At the board level, Aegon have introduced an Inclusion & Diversity scorecard which tracks their progress on advancing gender equality.
    3. Globally, they continue to work with various entry level gender focused partnerships such as GAIN (Girls are Investors), Women in Business (US Colleges), Future Asset in the UK and Feminar in the Netherlands. All look to promote the industry to female students.

    Find out more

    Feeling inspired?

    We offer lots of different accounts suited to different people. To find out what account could be right for you, visit our compare accounts page and get started.

    COMPARE ACCOUNTS

    Join the Financially Fearless community

    Join our community of female investors by signing up below. You'll receive access to inspirational content, money boosting tips, ways to build your financial knowledge and investment ideas.

    SIGN UP TODAY

    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up