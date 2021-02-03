Coronavirus - we're here to help
From how to access your account online, scam awareness, your wellbeing and our community we're here to help.

Category: Investing and saving
    • Active Savings – how these clients transformed their savings

    Our clients tell us how Active Savings helped them get a better interest rate and made it easier to manage their savings.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Ryan Kenny, Savings and Currency Writer

    2 February 2021

    It’s becoming harder than ever to get a great rate on our cash.

    Most big banks and NS&I now pay just 0.01% AER/Gross* on their most popular instant access accounts. It’s important to remember, if the rate you’re getting on your savings is lower than the current rate of inflation, the spending power of your cash will reduce over the long term.

    The thought of searching for better alternatives can feel like a hassle. From scouring the market, to filling out forms and proving who you are every time you choose a new provider. Then you’ve got to remember new security information and stay on top of it all.

    Thankfully there’s an easier option with Active Savings. Mr Fox from Bedfordshire said that Active Savings “transformed the way I manage my cash". Hear from more of our clients below.

    This article isn’t personal advice.

    Why did you move your money from your previous provider?

    Lots of us have seen our savings rates cut over the past year. For many clients, this was the spark they needed to look elsewhere.

    The interest rate dropped significantly, and I liked the idea of bringing my savings and investments together.” Mr Waters, Yorkshire.

    It was a no brainer with the high street banks offering next to nothing in return for leaving savings with them. Challenger banks are able to offer a more competitive rate.” Mr Bush, Midlands.

    There are better rates with Active Savings than NS&I. Also, you have a choice of fixed rates.” Mr Shah, Essex.

    Why did you choose Active Savings?

    Some clients were on the hunt for better rates, but others just wanted an easier way to manage their savings. Lots were attracted by the choice of products available and, if they had an investment account with HL, being able to easily switch between cash and investments.

    Firstly, it allows me to hold my savings in the same place as my investments. Secondly, it allows me to choose a selection of savings products whether that be easy access or fixed and I can manage it all within HL without having to open and close accounts all over the place.” Mr Waters, Yorkshire.

    Active Savings enables me to hold cash that I may wish to invest in my investment accounts later. I may also wish to adjust the balance of equity and cash at short notice. Whilst cash is held I can chose who holds it, with no fuss.” Mr Reed, Bristol.

    Because it takes all the hard work out of finding better rates.” Mrs Edwards, Hampshire.

    In times of worry and uncertainty I need to know that my savings/investments are with a brand I can trust.” Mr Neill, Lanarkshire.

    Who else did you consider?

    Some searched high and low for a new account, but others just wanted an alternative to their usual bank.

    Various building societies, banks, and comparison sites.” Dr Connaughton, Lancashire.

    I had a number of accounts with various banks which for years have given reasonable rates. However that has now changed. The rates I can get from Active Savings are comparable and in some cases better than I can get with the banks and building societies direct.” Mr Morton, Ayrshire.

    I had considered a particular bank, and then realised HL also had that bank in Active Savings.” Miss Ribeiro Balsa, Middlesex.

    Are you now getting a better rate than your previous provider?

    Most clients report that in addition to making their life easier, they’re also getting a better return on their cash.

    Yes. My money was with the NS&I. The rate has recently dropped and I now get a better rate with Active Savings.” Mr Abel, Wiltshire.

    Yes. At the time of making the first transfer, about 10x better.” Mr West, Cornwall.

    Transform your savings with Active Savings

    Take the hassle out of earning a competitive return on your savings, with Active Savings. One online account gives you access to a range of easy access and fixed term savings products from a variety of banks and building societies. You’ll find a selection of competitive rates all under one roof. Fixed rate products usually pay a higher rate than easy access products, but you usually can’t withdraw from them until the term ends.

    Join the thousands of clients who are transforming their savings with Active Savings.


    The best rates on Active Savings

    Easy access

    Up to
    0.30% | 0.30%
    (AER | Gross)

    Up to 1 year

    Up to
    0.50% | 0.50%
    (AER | Gross)

    Up to 2 years

    Up to
    0.65% | 0.65%
    (AER | Gross)

    Up to 3 years

    Up to
    0.70% | 0.70%
    (AER | Gross)

    Easy access

    Up to
    0.30% | 0.30%
    (AER | Gross)

    Up to 1 year

    Up to
    0.50% | 0.50%
    (AER | Gross)

    Up to 3 years

    Up to
    0.70% | 0.70%
    (AER | Gross)

    Find out more

    Please note the products above are some of our most popular, but more are available. Click the link above to see our full range. Products can be added or withdrawn at any time. Minimum deposit requirements apply to individual products. Easy access products pay a variable rate and fixed term products pay a fixed rate.

    AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) shows what the interest rate/expected profit rate would be if it was paid and compounded once each year. It helps you compare the rates on different savings products. Once you have opened a fixed term product the rate won't change, but rates on easy access products can vary.

    Gross means the rate without any tax removed. Interest/profits are paid gross. You are responsible for paying any tax due on interest/profits that exceed your Personal Savings Allowance to HM Revenue & Customs. Tax treatment can change.

    Easy access products pay a variable rate and fixed term products pay a fixed rate.

    *AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) - AER shows what the interest rate/expected profit rate would be if it was paid and compounded once each year. It helps you compare the rates on different savings products.

    Gross - The interest rate without any tax removed. Interest/profits are paid gross. You are responsible for paying any tax due on interest/profits that exceed your Personal Savings Allowance to HM Revenue & Customs. Tax treatment can change.

    Expected profit rate (EPR): Islamic banks offer an expected profit rate rather than interest on their savings products in order to comply with Sharia banking principles.

    Instant access products allow immediate withdrawals, the Active Savings service offers easy access products and withdrawals usually take one working day.

    The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.


    What did you think of this article?

