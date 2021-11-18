We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Funds
  • A A A

    • ESG investing – the new normal?

    Hannah Duncan takes a closer look at how the popularity of Environmental, Social and Government (ESG) funds has soared in recent years and how some are currently outperforming mainstream indices.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Hannah Duncan

    14 April 2020

    Investing in line with your values and making money could seem too good to be true.

    For a long time, many investors saw Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) as a “nice to have”, rather than a serious investment strategy. Some of those claims have been silenced during the recent volatile drops. While markets fell across the globe, ethical investing came out just about on top against the main equity indices.

    The question now is not whether ESG investing is here to stay, but whether it will become the new normal.

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, please speak to a financial adviser. Past performance isn’t an indication of future performance.

    Outperforming mainstream equity indices

    The debate surrounding ESG investing has gone on for some time now.

    Supporters have long advocated that it produces similar or superior results compared to mainstream equity indices. But not everyone’s convinced.

    The most common complaints were that ESG funds suffer from a lack of diversification, clarity and experience. Many suggested ESG was the new kid on the block, yet to be tested.

    But over recent difficult weeks, ESG investing has come out swinging.

    So far in 2020 (to the end of March), 60% of European ESG ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) have outperformed broader European markets. It’s a similar story in the US, with 59% of ESG ETFs outperforming the US market.

    This has raised eyebrows, along with hopes that investors will now see the impressive potential of ESG investing.

    Please also remember that all investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

    More about ESG investing

    ESG outperforming isn’t just down to oil prices

    The global market falls were partly due to an oil price war between Russia and Saudia Arabia. Many large-cap indices and tracker funds contain significant amounts in oil companies. As oil prices crashed, so did the values of those companies and that contributed to indices’ poor performance.

    But surprisingly, many ESG indices hold oil companies too.

    For example, the FTSE4Good Developed Index includes Royal Dutch Shell. And the MSCI ACWI ESG Universal Index includes BP – despite claims BP was among the highest spenders for anti-climate lobbying last year.

    Some companies you wouldn’t expect are in ESG funds. Some make the grade because of their corporate structure and focus on social impact – irrespective of what industry they’re in. For example, by having more women in senior positions, or making efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

    A key question for investors might be – can addressing ESG issues benefit a company’s share price?

    The evidence certainly seems to point in this direction, with the majority of studies showing a positive relationship between ESG and corporate financial performance. For investors looking to capitalise on this space and strike while the iron is hot, it could be worthwhile looking at an ESG investment.

    ESG investing to become the new mainstream

    Last year, Google, Facebook and Amazon were found to be the world’s biggest buyers of renewable energy in order to help power their data centres. As leaders in the tech space, this will surely help lead the way. And change seems to be happening across other industries too.

    Earlier this year, Larry Fink, the CEO of investment powerhouse BlackRock made a similarly bold statement to his fellow chief executives, saying “climate risk is an investment risk”. This was in the hope that they’ll make sustainability an integral part of their portfolio construction and risk management.

    The demand for ESG investing is growing fast. And its popularity is likely to increase further as ESG’s greatest supporters, Millennials, come into money and we see what’s known as “The Great Wealth Transfer”.

    Around £5 trillion is expected to pass from Baby Boomers to their children over the next few years. Research shows 90% of Millennials want to invest according to their ESG values, with 84% of Millennial investors already doing so.

    The Bank of America Corporation estimates that ESG funds will rival the S&P 500 within the next twenty years, anticipating growth to $20 trillion of assets.

    It’s fair to say, ESG investing is here to stay.

    Find out more about ESG investing

    ESG and responsible investing is new for many investors. If you’d like to find out more, read our guide to responsible investing and our responsible investing sector review, including:

    • The different ways to invest responsibly, including funds and shares
    • Read our latest research on responsible funds
    • See the funds we believe offer the best long-term potential in this sector

    See our guide to Responsible Investment

    Responsible Investment sector review

    Hannah Duncan is an investment writer, and founder of Hannah Duncan Investment Content, with years of experience producing content for global leaders in finance and retail.

    What did you think of this article?

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Related Articles

    Responsible investing – past, present and future

    10 November

    Asia & Emerging Markets review – Russia storming ahead while China struggles

    17 November

    2 investment trusts that don’t cost the earth

    16 November

    Bond funds quarterly review – growth, inflation and interest rates all on investors’ minds

    16 November

    3 fund ideas to help beat inflation

    26 October

    Editor's choice – our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

    • Latest comment on economies and markets
    • Expert investment research
    • Financial planning tips
    Sign up

    Related articles

    Category: Investing and saving

    Responsible investing – past, present and future

    Responsible investing dates back to the 19th century, but a lot has changed since then, and so has responsible investing. Here's how it's evolved over the years and what the future could look like.

    Dominic Rowles

    10 Nov 2021 4 min read

    Category: Funds

    Asia & Emerging Markets review – Russia storming ahead while China struggles

    How Asian and emerging markets have fared recently, how different regions are coping with inflation, and how funds investing in the region have performed.

    Kate Marshall

    17 Nov 2021 8 min read

    Category: Investment Trusts

    2 investment trusts that don’t cost the earth

    We take a closer look at two investment trusts investing in companies making a positive difference to the planet.

    Dominic Rowles

    16 Nov 2021 5 min read

    Category: Investing and saving

    Bond funds quarterly review – growth, inflation and interest rates all on investors’ minds

    We look at the headlines gripping bond markets, share our outlook for the bond market, and look at how some of our Wealth Shortlist funds have fared.

    Joseph Hill

    16 Nov 2021 7 min read