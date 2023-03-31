How to open an ISA in less than five minutes

The tax year ends at midnight tonight but it’s not too late to make full use of your £15,240 ISA allowance. Remember, you don’t need to choose your investments immediately – you can simply add cash to your ISA to secure your allowance (and hold it as cash) and then invest when you’re ready.

Find out more about the Vantage ISA

Video: opening an ISA online

Benefits of investing in ISAs

Tax benefits – no capital gains tax or UK income tax on investments

– no capital gains tax or UK income tax on investments Generous allowances – shelter up to £15,240 from the taxman in 2016/17

– shelter up to £15,240 from the taxman in 2016/17 Affordability – invest from just £25 per month or £100 lump sum

– invest from just £25 per month or £100 lump sum Simplicity – no need to declare ISA investments on your tax return

– no need to declare ISA investments on your tax return Accessibility – withdraw the money whenever you want

Please note, unlike cash, stock market investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest. Investments are intended to be held for the longer term. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits will depend on your individual circumstances.

Find out more about the Vantage ISA

Open your ISA in less than five minutes

The tax year ends tonight so time is running out to open or top up your ISA for this tax year.

If you are happy making your own investment decisions and have decided to proceed, opening or topping up an ISA online is easy and should take no longer than five minutes. All you need is your debit card and national insurance number to hand. Please ensure you’ve read our Terms & Conditions (including Tariff of Charges) and Key Features before applying. Alternatively, you can apply by telephone by calling us on 0117 980 9950. This article is not personal advice if you are unsure about the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please contact us for advice.

Apply by telephone - call 0117 980 9950

Apply online - apply for your ISA now

If you have any questions about ISAs please do not hesitate to call us on 0117 900 9000, alternatively you can email us.