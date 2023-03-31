How to open your ISA in minutes

The tax year ends on Friday 5 April but it’s not too late to take advantage of this year’s £20,000 ISA allowance.

With UK taxes at a 30-year high – and strong suggestions they could rise further from here – using your ISA could be more valuable than ever so don’t miss out.

If you don’t want to invest right now or would like more time to choose your investments, there’s no need for you to miss out. You can just add cash to your ISA before the deadline to secure your allowance and then invest at a time that’s right for you, even if that’s after 5 April.

The quickest way to open your ISA is online. You can get started in minutes and secure your ISA allowance today.

Remember tax rules can change and any benefits depend on your circumstances.

Why 2.8 million people invested in ISAs last year

Save tax

Investing in ISAs gives you the opportunity to grow your money free of UK tax. So if your investments go up in value, you won’t have to pay capital gains tax. And if your investments generate an income, you won’t pay UK income tax either.

There’s also no need to declare ISAs on your tax return, making your finances even simpler.

Accessibility

It’s a common misconception that putting money into a stocks and shares ISA means you’re locked in forever. In fact, part of the ISA’s popularity over the years has been its accessibility.

Although investing in ISAs is for the long term, you can always access money in your ISA. So whether you’re investing for 5, 10, 20 years or even longer, you’ll know you can get hold of your money if you need to. Investments can fall as well as rise in value so you may not get back what you have invested.

Generous allowances

When PEPs (the forerunner to ISAs) were first introduced in 1987, you could contribute a maximum of £2,400 each tax year.

But while other tax breaks have been cut by various governments, the valuable gift of the ISA allowance has continued to grow. And today, investors can shelter up to £20,000 from the taxman in ISAs, meaning a couple could protect £40,000 of their wealth in this tax year alone.

