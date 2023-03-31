Archived article
How to open your ISA in minutes
Make sure you secure your allowance before the tax year ends.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
The tax year ends on Friday 5 April but it’s not too late to take advantage of this year’s £20,000 ISA allowance.
With UK taxes at a 30-year high – and strong suggestions they could rise further from here – using your ISA could be more valuable than ever so don’t miss out.
If you don’t want to invest right now or would like more time to choose your investments, there’s no need for you to miss out. You can just add cash to your ISA before the deadline to secure your allowance and then invest at a time that’s right for you, even if that’s after 5 April.
The quickest way to open your ISA is online. You can get started in minutes and secure your ISA allowance today.
Remember tax rules can change and any benefits depend on your circumstances.
Why 2.8 million people invested in ISAs last year
Save tax
Investing in ISAs gives you the opportunity to grow your money free of UK tax. So if your investments go up in value, you won’t have to pay capital gains tax. And if your investments generate an income, you won’t pay UK income tax either.
There’s also no need to declare ISAs on your tax return, making your finances even simpler.
Accessibility
It’s a common misconception that putting money into a stocks and shares ISA means you’re locked in forever. In fact, part of the ISA’s popularity over the years has been its accessibility.
Although investing in ISAs is for the long term, you can always access money in your ISA. So whether you’re investing for 5, 10, 20 years or even longer, you’ll know you can get hold of your money if you need to. Investments can fall as well as rise in value so you may not get back what you have invested.
Generous allowances
When PEPs (the forerunner to ISAs) were first introduced in 1987, you could contribute a maximum of £2,400 each tax year.
But while other tax breaks have been cut by various governments, the valuable gift of the ISA allowance has continued to grow. And today, investors can shelter up to £20,000 from the taxman in ISAs, meaning a couple could protect £40,000 of their wealth in this tax year alone.
Open your ISA in minutes
With the end of the tax year fast approaching, time is running out to open an ISA this year. But don’t worry, it’s quick and easy to get started and takes minutes online.
Before you apply, please make sure you’re happy with our terms and conditions (including Tariff of Charges) and key features.
Once you’ve decided to get started, you can usually open your ISA in minutes online. All you need is your debit card and national insurance number to hand.
If you have any questions about ISAs, please don’t hesitate to call us on 0117 900 9000 or email us.
