Category: Funds
    • Investor confidence rebounds in August

    Investors are in more optimistic mood as we approach the end of the summer. Laith Khalaf explores why.

    This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Laith Khalaf
    Senior Analyst

    Published on 21 August 2017

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    The Hargreaves Lansdown Investor Confidence Index climbed seven points this month, from a reading of 69 in July to a reading of 76 in August. However, this is still well below the long-term average level for the index.

    Expectations of an interest rate rise edged back, with 20% of respondents expecting a rate hike in the next 6 months, down from 45% in July.

    Confidence is highest in the Asia Pacific region and global emerging markets, with confidence scores of 69.3% and 68.8% respectively.

    Sentiment towards US shares is still positive but waning, down from 69.7% at the beginning of the year to 58.3% in August (a reading above 50% indicates positive sentiment). In contrast confidence in the European stock market has enjoyed a resurgence, from 49.0% at the beginning of the year to 64.3% today.

    The UK remains unloved by investors, and is the regional stock market with the lowest confidence score, at 56.8%.

    HL Investor Confidence Index

    Source: HL, Sep 2007 – Aug 2017

    Why has confidence been so low?

    Investors are in a better mood this month, but they are still wary about the short-term prospects for the UK stock market.

    Part of the problem is the economic climate in the UK is not currently conducive to optimism, with growth falling and consumer incomes under pressure. Ten years on from the start of the financial crisis, investors are also more guarded than they were about letting high spirits get the better of them.

    We actually interpret this as a good sign for the UK market. Sir John Templeton said that bull markets are “born on pessimism, grown on scepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.” There certainly isn’t much euphoria around at the moment.

    Investors are more positive towards overseas markets than the UK right now, which may reflect concerns over Brexit and the weaker economic data we have seen in the first half of this year. The UK stock market is globally well-diversified however, with a large chunk of its earnings coming from abroad, so it’s actually quite an international investment in itself.

    Last month’s spike in expectations of an interest rate rise has been firmly quashed, with inflation falling back, economic growth faltering, and the Monetary Policy Committee proving more dovish. This certainly isn’t the first time that hopes of an interest rate rise have been dashed, and it probably won’t be the last.

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

