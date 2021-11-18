What is ESG investing?

ESG investing is investing with environmental, social and governance issues in mind. ESG investing is really just risk management, and you want to try and avoid risks when making stock selection. Scandal, fines, or a company falling from favour can impact the revenues, profits and share price of that company; therefore meaning fewer returns for you to take home. Environmental issues may surface because a company is kicking out loads of carbon emissions into the atmosphere and ending up with significant fines which will then impact the bottom line. Social issues may arise because a company is not paying its staff properly and if that hits the headlines the company's in trouble. And governance? Well governance is just running a company properly and you don't want to invest in a badly run company.

