What the Tour de France 2023 can teach us about investing

This year’s Tour de France finished in Paris last weekend.

Starting in Bilbao, the riders had to tackle eight mountain stages and individual time trials on trips to the Pyrenees and Alps during the 3,404km (2,115-mile) race.

We take a look at what this historic event can teach us about investing.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re at all unsure, you should ask for advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

It’s all about the team

Since the first race in 1903, the Tour de France has been one of the toughest endurance events in the sporting calendar. This year, each athlete was pushed to their limits over 21 days.

But no single rider can win the race on his own.

There are five competitions and 21 stages in total. While each stage can be won by a different rider, the cyclist who comes out on top in the general classification is crowned as the overall champion.

In order to claim victory, the winner of the general classification will need a strong team behind him. The 176 riders starting the race are divided into 22 teams of eight, with each team supporting their leading rider with what are known as ‘domestiques’.

These domestiques – or ‘servant riders’ – work to support the team’s leading racer by setting the pace, moving against rival teams or defending attacks. Each will have their own strengths, which they use for the good of the team.

Variety plays a similarly important role in investing. Think of putting together your portfolio as a bit like picking a Tour de France ‘dream team’. You’ll want different riders to support you at various points in the race. People to support you during a climb through the mountains, as well as on a flat sprint.

By diversifying across a range of asset classes, sectors and regions of the world, you can help to maintain your balance during different market conditions. But remember that like a cycle through the Pyrenees, the value of investments can go down as well as up.

Learn more about diversification, and why we think it makes sense.

The benefits of diversification

Stick to your plan

The different jerseys The yellow jersey – The big prize. Awarded to the winner of the ‘general classification’.

– The big prize. Awarded to the winner of the ‘general classification’. The green jersey – Awarded to the rider with the highest points tally. One for all-rounders.

– Awarded to the rider with the highest points tally. One for all-rounders. The polka-dot jersey – Also known as the King of the Mountains. This goes to the rider with the most points from the mountain sections of the race.

– Also known as the King of the Mountains. This goes to the rider with the most points from the mountain sections of the race. The white jersey – Similar to the yellow jersey, but only for riders under 26 in January that year.

One of the quirks of the Tour de France is that you can win the overall race – claiming the famous yellow jersey – without winning any of the 21 individual stages. This is because the general classification is awarded to the rider with the best overall time (after taking bonuses and penalties into account).

So, if you’re going for the big prize, it pays to be patient. There’s little point making the fastest start, or breaking with the peloton (the pack), if it doesn’t fit your overall strategy for winning the race.

In fact, most riders in the Tour won’t be serious contenders for the yellow jersey. They could be looking to support their lead rider or going after one of the alternative prizes. It follows that if you’re aiming to claim the polka-dot jersey (otherwise known as ‘the King of the Mountains’), you’ll want to conserve energy for these parts of the race.

It’s a similar situation with investing. What are your goals? How much risk are you prepared to take along the way? Knowing where you’re going should help to guide how you get there – whether that’s choosing the right account or choosing a fund to invest in.

Once you’ve made your plan, stick to it. While it can pay to be flexible, we think it makes sense to focus on your long-term objectives, ignoring short-term fads and crazes.

Be prepared for pain

No rider starts the Tour de France expecting an easy ride.

Cuts, bruises and crashes are all a part of cycling. The physical and mental strain is likely to be intense. But for the cyclists lucky enough to take part, racing in the Tour is worth it.

We think it’s important to be similarly realistic about investing. There will be ups and downs. Some investments will perform better than others. But the longer you invest for, the higher your chances are of seeing a positive return.

Being able to hold your nerve should be seen as a positive trait for both riders and investors. With investing, this can sometimes mean doing nothing at all. Rather than trying to time the market by selling in and out of investments, it can often make more sense to sit tight.

If you’re just getting started with investing, learn more about what’s involved by watching our videos.

Begin with the basics

Success doesn’t need to be exciting

The success of Team Sky (now known as INEOS Grenadiers) over the last decade might have been welcomed by fans of British riders, but it didn’t come without some criticism from spectators. Occasionally labelled as boring, the team’s stubborn tactics are a good example of how success doesn’t always need to be exciting.

Investors can learn from this in at least two ways. Neither the way you invest, nor what you invest in, have to be exciting in order to bring success.

One way to take advantage of a ‘hands-off’ approach to investing is to set up a direct debit, so that you’re investing regularly each month. You’ll still need to keep an eye on your investments, but you won’t have to worry about timing the market or remembering to add spare money. And you can get started from just £25 per month with Hargreaves Lansdown.

You might decide to take a similar approach to picking investments. With funds, for example, you can choose how adventurous you are in your approach, depending on your personal circumstances, your attitude to risk and goals. You might choose a ready-made option or pick your own funds with the help of our Wealth Shortlist. Just remember that all investments can go down as well as up in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

See our latest Direct Debit investment ideas

By staying focused on your end goal, you should give yourself a better chance of overall success. So be patient. Be stubborn. And don’t be afraid of being boring along the way.

Editor’s choice: our weekly email

Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Existing client Search Engine / Research Mobile application HL mention on another website Advert in the press Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend HL mention in the media Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.