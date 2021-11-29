Are you in the current account savings trap? Here’s how to get out of it

You might have heard of the tax trap before, but have you heard of the savings current account trap?

If not, you’re not alone. But you could’ve fallen into it unknowingly.

Around one in five UK adults we surveyed* don’t realise the value of their savings is at even more risk of being whittled down by inflation by keeping them in a current account.

We look at what the savings current account trap is, and more importantly, how to escape it.

Although this article can give you helpful tips, it’s not advice. If you’re not sure if something is right for you, ask for financial advice.

What is the savings current account trap?

Most would baulk at the idea of keeping money under the mattress, but there’s not currently much difference when it comes to keeping savings tucked away in a current account.

While it offers quick and instant access to your savings, it’s not doing much to help make the most of savers’ money.

In fact, it’s doing the opposite.

With inflation expected to hit 5% next year, there’s a real risk that savers will be suffering in the not-so-distant future.

A possible financial silver lining emerging from the pandemic is, on average, people have been saving higher amounts than ever before.

But it’s estimated that £250bn of savings aren’t earning much interest, and just asking for inflation to start eating away at it.

What about the all-too-often quick dip?

Savers could be more likely to dip into their savings when it’s in their current account. Almost one in five people* spend their savings when it’s not in a separate account.

We usually suggest keeping three to six months of essential spending in a savings account that’s easy to access if you’re earning an income. If you’re not working, we think you should hold more like one to three years’ worth. We call this an emergency cash buffer.

If you’re dipping into it too often and something unexpected happens, it could be harder to build back up, and you might see your savings fall faster than you think. You could also then run the risk of eating into your overdraft to cover extra unexpected costs.

The rise (and fall) of interest rates

With inflation dominating the savings and investment spotlight, the rate of interest available in most current accounts wouldn’t even scratch the savings surface for better returns.

Even if interest rates do rise, it’s very unlikely they’ll be rising enough to beat inflation in the short to medium term. That’s why it’s important to make your money work harder for you.

A better way to save?

Savvy savers are getting better returns by having a savings portfolio.

By keeping savings you don’t need for a number of months or years in a current account or easy access savings account, you’re running the risk of losing value on your money in real terms.

You could buffer this by saving into a mixture of fixed-term products where you could earn more interest in the long run. But you won’t be able to access your money until the term ends.

By mixing and matching across different terms, rates and banks and building societies, you can take charge of your savings and build them around your savings goals.

A savings portfolio can help boost returns by giving savers the flexibility to get the best rates and terms for their savings goals.

Build a savings portfolio with Active Savings

You can manage everything online through your HL account – you get to see all your savings and investments together. You also don’t have to shop around for competitive savings rates from a range of different banks and building societies.

Once you’ve opened your Active Savings account, or logged in, you can look for the right mix of rates and terms that fit your goals and needs.

Whether they’re short or medium term is up to you, you’ve got the flexibility to pick and mix providers, rates, and terms. You won’t always get that with big high street banks.

The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 915119). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.

Active Savings cash back offer terms – what you need to know

AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) shows what the interest rate/expected profit rate would be if it was paid and compounded once each year. It helps you compare the rates on different savings products. Once you have opened a fixed term product the rate won't change, but rates on easy access products can vary. Gross means the rate without any tax removed. Interest/profits are paid gross. You are responsible for paying any tax due on interest/profits that exceed your Personal Savings Allowance to HM Revenue & Customs. Tax treatment can change. The savings of private individuals held with authorised banks and building societies are covered under FSCS. All of our partner banks are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and covered under FSCS.