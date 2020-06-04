Are you making this dangerous investment mistake?

Traditional economics assumes we’re completely rational – but we all know that isn’t true. Humans are imperfect – we procrastinate, take shortcuts, are indecisive, and take uncalculated risks.

This was confirmed in a study by two behavioural economists, which suggested that losses have twice as much power over us as equivalent gains called loss aversion. And we make decisions accordingly.

Loss aversion explains why we’d rather not lose £10 than gain £10. It’s why contestants on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” will avoid risking losing what they’ve won rather than continue, even if they are certain they know the answer.

It’s also what the whole insurance industry is built on - we’d often rather agree to a smaller, but certain loss - such as an insurance premium - than risk a larger expense.

Last time we highlighted the power of the recent past to sabotage our decision-making, this time we look at the impact of loss aversion.

Is loss aversion impacting your investment choices?

Because potential losses weigh more on our minds than potential rewards, we often focus more on investment risks than potential gains.

This can also lead to us focusing too much on an investment that has lost money, while ignoring others. The biggest danger about loss aversion is making a knee-jerk reaction to short-term market movements, just to avoid potential loss. Sometimes selling after a market fall can be the right choice, for example if you decide you no longer want the risk.

But generally selling right when the market’s dropped just means you lock in a loss and don’t have the chance to recover.

Stock markets tend to rise over the very long term – that’s why we invest. But they’re volatile and there are plenty of bumps along the way.

But the key is to hold your nerve. Selling after a big fall has rarely proved a good decision in the long run. If you look at a long-term chart of the UK stock market, even a dramatic fall like the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 looks like a mere blip. As ever though, there are no guarantees.

UK Stock market total return

Two steps to better decisions

Our impulses might be driven by emotions, but there are two steps you can take to make sure you don’t make damaging short-term decisions.

1. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

If you hold a good spread of investments, across different countries and regions of the world, and across different types of investment like shares, bonds and cash, you should be better placed to weather any market falls.

Your cash buffer should cover any immediate spending needs, and holding a variety of investments increases the likelihood that gains in one area can make up for losses in another. It also reduces the risk of one bad decision having a catastrophic effect on your wealth.

2. Understand your risk level

It’s important to understand the different types of risk you’re taking by investing, and how much you’re comfortable with. If you understand the risk in your portfolio, you’re far more likely to feel at ease keeping hold of your investments through good times and bad.

As mentioned above, this isn’t personal advice – it’s written to get you thinking about how to make the right decisions for you. It’s important to base those decisions on your personal circumstances, and if you’re not sure what’s right for you, we can put you in touch with one of our advisers.

