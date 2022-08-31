Asia & emerging markets sector review – uncertainty continues?

As inflation and a cost-of-living crisis takes hold across the globe, emerging markets have faced problems this year, and uncertainty could persist. But this isn’t new. These markets are constantly going through transition, and volatility is a natural part of developing economically.

In our latest Asian and emerging markets quarterly sector review, we look at the impact on developing markets during an uncertain and unpredictable year. We also look at stock market and fund performance.

Latest on China

China not only contributes a significant amount to the global economy, but also makes up a large part of the emerging stock market.

It’s natural for investors to focus on this dominant economy when considering the developing world from an investment point of view.

The country’s hit the headlines again recently, due to the ongoing impact of its zero-Covid policy, a property crisis, and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China’s stance on Covid has led to prolonged lockdowns, impacting individuals and businesses, as well as global supply chain disruptions.

Authorities relaxed some of their restrictions a few months ago, leading to a strong period of performance for Chinese share prices in June, though this proved short lived.

The zero-Covid policy continues to enforce strict lockdowns wherever outbreaks of the virus are discovered. At the time of writing, several cities have imposed or extended lockdown restrictions because of rising coronavirus cases.

A lockdown in Hainan has even caused small protests among travellers who were left stranded in the tourist destination. And in Shanghai, drones are being used to ensure residents scan their health codes to enter buildings. These are tracked to decide whether individuals can travel.

This, along with China’s ongoing property crisis, have slowed down growth to the economy too. In the second quarter of this year (March to June), the world’s second largest economy expanded 0.4% year on year. This compares to the forecast of 1.2% and a drop from 4.8% in the first quarter. Youth unemployment has also risen to a record high of 19.9%.

China has taken action to limit any slowdown and boost growth. The People’s Bank of China (China’s central bank) recently cut its lending rate for one-year loans to banks and will also issue low interest rate loans to help restart stalled property developments. This comes after a backlash from homebuyers, some of which have been due to make mortgage payments for unfinished homes.

We recently spoke with Dale Nicholls, manager of Fidelity China Special Situations – an investment trust that focuses on China, including less well-known, but higher-risk, small and medium-sized companies.

In terms of Covid controls, he believes the government wants to see low levels of fatalities and are mindful of how this looks externally. But ultimately, and unfortunately, there will eventually need to be a choice between fatalities and a more normalised economy.

Nicholls thinks we could see a change in tactics following the Party Congress later this year and hopes restrictions will ease further early next year.

At this point we could see a rise in consumption and business activity, though there are of course no guarantees. It’s worth noting there could be other implications of reopening. For example, there’s potential for the oil price to pick up again once China’s economy fully reopens and increases demand for resources.

Elsewhere, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan sparked further tensions between China and the US.

While Taiwan is governed independently from China, Beijing views the country as part of its territory. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan sparked backlash and the potential for military aggression from China, as it was viewed as support towards Taiwan’s independence.

While the worst case scenario – war between the world’s two largest economies – didn’t transpire, tensions continue to bubble beneath the surface. Further uncertainty for investors shouldn’t be ruled out.

Trouble in Turkey?

While many countries across the globe are raising interest rates in an attempt to curb inflation, Turkey has taken a different approach. Despite inflation of almost 80%, Turkey’s central bank recently cut rates by 1% to 13%, citing concerns over slowing economic growth. Lower rates have the potential to stimulate the economy as they can encourage spending and borrowing.

Support for Turkey’s ruling party has fallen amid the cost-of-living crisis. And rising inflation’s also seen its currency weaken significantly this year. But president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan takes a different view to most other global policymakers when it comes to dealing with spiralling inflation. He believes a weaker lira could boost exports and encourage borrowing, potentially boosting investment and employment.

Long-term growth

Demographics will play a key role over the coming years. Almost 700m Africans and South Asians are expected to form part of the 15-19 age group this decade, and a growing younger generation could boost economic value. This could be through increased productivity, wealth, and innovation.

There’s still a lot of growth potential in these higher risk markets, though it’s essential for investors to take a long-term view as it won’t be an easy ride.

How have stock markets performed?

Over the past year the emerging stock market has fallen 5.11%*. The Asia Pacific ex Japan market is similar at a loss of 5.03%.

Performance of the underlying markets has been mixed though. Singapore and India, for example, have been two of the strongest performers. As always past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

In India, an increasing pace of vaccination, support from its government and the Reserve Bank of India, and number of new company listings, have helped the market. Some investors have also favoured investing in countries like India that haven’t recently faced some of the same issues as others.

Strong performance means India doesn’t look as good value as other Asian markets, though lots of investors are still attracted to the quality of the businesses located there.

On the other hand, China has been one of the weakest markets, though it has seen some shorter-term rebounds. The South Korean market’s also fallen, partly as some of its technology businesses, like Samsung Electronics which makes up a significant part of the South Korean index, has fallen in value this year.

Elsewhere, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine meant its market fell sharply at the end of February. Russia subsequently stopped foreign investors trading its shares, leading to lots of professional investors, including fund management groups, to revalue their Russian investments to zero.

Russia’s also been removed from major benchmarks, including FTSE Russell and MSCI indices. This means that following the precipitous fall, Russian share prices are no longer included in major emerging market indices.

Emerging stock markets - one year performance

Emerging stock markets - one year performance

Annual percentage growth July 17 -

July 18 July 18 -

July 19 July 19 -

July 20 July 20 -

July 21 July 21-

July 22 FTSE Emerging 5.67 7.65 -1.13 12.57 -4.41 FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan 5.88 5.50 1.87 15.58 -4.51 FTSE India 5.61 0.89 -8.56 38.20 17.04 FTSE China 8.90 1.98 17.53 -4.89 -17.19 FTSE Korea -0.39 -6.90 7.82 40.91 -20.52 FTSE Singapore 5.94 12.10 -23.32 21.60 19.11

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM, to 31/07/2022.

How have Wealth Shortlist funds performed?

Asian and emerging markets Wealth Shortlist funds have delivered mixed performance over the year. We usually expect this. A range of managers with different strengths, styles and areas of focus will perform differently.

Remember, past performance isn’t a guide the future, and performance here is over a short time. All investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. For more details on each fund and its risks, please see the links to their factsheets and key investor information below.

Investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

The Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund was the best-performing Wealth Shortlist fund in these sectors over the year to the end of July. It benefited from the strength of the broader Indian market, and good stock-picking from fund manager Sashi Reddy.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets was the weakest performer in this sector. A focus on quality companies with sustainable or higher-growth earnings prospects, including Chinese tech companies, boosted performance in 2020. However, this style broadly fell out of favour with investors last year.

Businesses that are expected to do better during an economic recovery have performed better since the Covid vaccine announcements in November 2020. This includes materials, industrials, and commodities-related companies. The fund’s managers don’t invest as much in this type of company, so the fund missed out on some of the gains made.

The managers continue to focus on companies they expect will grow more sustainably over the long run, including those that could benefit from innovation and growth in how much people consume.

Annual percentage growth July 17 -

July 18 July 18 -

July 19 July 19 -

July 20 July 20 -

July 21 July 21-

July 22 Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability 9.09 2.02 -11.81 48.55 15.87 FTSE India TR USD 5.61 0.89 -8.56 38.20 17.04 JPM Emerging Markets 4.31 16.12 5.25 15.17 -18.79 IA Global Emerging Markets 2.84 7.67 -3.89 19.22 -11.23

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM, to 31/07/2022.

