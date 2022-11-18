Autumn Statement 2022 – what you need to know

Yesterday Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his first autumn statement. From tax threshold freezes to the energy price cap, Hunt laid out his plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and rebuild the UK economy.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the autumn statement and what it could mean for you and your money.

Key takeaways:

Income and inheritance tax (IHT) thresholds frozen for two more years, so will now remain static until April 2028.

Dividend allowance to be cut from £2,000 to £1,000 in April next year and then reduced to £500 from April 2024.

Capital gains tax (CGT) annual exemption will drop from £12,300 to £6,000 from April 2023. It will then drop to £3,000 from April 2024 onwards.

New windfall tax – energy profits levy to increase to 35% from 25%.

This article isn’t personal advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. If you’re unsure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice.

Pension, ISA and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on individual circumstances.

Taxes – what’s changing and what to consider

Tax changes apply to pretty much all of us. That’s because at some point in life, we’ll probably be affected by at least one of them. Here’s a rundown of the main tax changes from the autumn statement.

Dividend and capital gains tax

Matthew Taylor, Editor

Hunt took an axe to the current dividend allowance. It will be cut from £2,000 to £1,000 in April next year, and then reduced to £500 from April 2024.

The capital gains tax annual exemption also took a blow. It will drop from £12,300 to £6,000 from April 2023 and then again to £3,000 from April 2024 onwards.

Investors who hold money in funds or shares outside a pension or an ISA could face a greater tax burden. It’s a strong reminder of the value of ISAs in sheltering investments from CGT or dividend tax. However, there’s a risk the government could still end up receiving less in tax because investors hoard assets.

Learn more about the benefits of ISAs

Explore pensions

For buy-to-let investors who own property as part of a limited company, these changes could be a triple whammy, coming on top of rises in corporation tax. They’ll likely have to pay more tax on any dividends. And now that CGT allowances have been sliced, if they sell up they could face a bigger bill. This could discourage them from selling, causing parts of the housing market to potentially seize up.

Here are some CGT examples.

Capital gains tax examples for a basic rate taxpayer Capital gain Tax in 22/23 (except residential property) Tax in 23/24 (except residential property) Tax increase Tax in 22/23 (residential property) Tax in 23/24 (residential property) Tax increase £10,000 £0 £400 £400 £0 £720 £720 £30,000 £1,770 £2,400 £630 £3,186 £4,320 £1,134

Capital gains tax examples for a higher/additional rate taxpayer Capital gain Tax in 22/23 (except residential property) Tax in 23/24 (except residential property) Tax increase Tax in 22/23 (residential property) Tax in 23/24 (residential property Tax increase £10,000 £0 £800 £800 £0 £1,120 £1,120 £30,000 £3,540 £4,800 £1,260 £4,956 £6,720 £1,764

Income tax and IHT

Sarah Coles and Helen Morrissey

The most familiar is income tax. While not as common, IHT is also one lots of us might end up paying. Both formed a big part of the autumn statement.

Income tax and IHT bands were already frozen to 2026, but will now be frozen to 2028. These ‘stealth’ tax increases will help the government claw back billions over the next few years.

Meanwhile the cut in the additional-rate income tax threshold from £150,000 to £125,140 means over 200,000 more people will be dragged into the 45% bracket. As a result, additional-rate taxpayers will pay an average of £1,200 more.

IHT receipts received by HMRC during the financial year 2021/22 were at an all-time high of £6.1bn, with estates over this level facing eye watering 40% tax bills. The freezing of the threshold will only help these receipts climb.

How to reduce your IHT bill

You can give your family gifts during your lifetime rather than leaving it all in your will. Not only can it have tax benefits, but it also means you get to see them enjoy their gifts while you’re still around. Gifts given more than seven years before your death will not usually attract IHT.

You get a gift allowance of £3,000 each year that can reduce your estate immediately for inheritance tax purposes. You can also give small gifts of up to £250, and specific gifts for family weddings.

You can also avoid IHT on gifts of any size if they are made from surplus income - this means you can make regular gifts out of your surplus income and as long as they don’t impact your standard of living then they should not attract IHT. However, this is subject to strict rules as gifts must be made on a regular basis. You’ll need to keep detailed records to make sure a pattern of regular gifting can be established.

Triple lock returns – and more help for pensioners

Helen Morrissey, Senior Pensions and Retirement Analyst

After weeks of speculation about whether the triple lock would return next year, many pensioners will be viewing today’s news with a sigh of relief. A 10.1% increase, along with the extra cost-of-living payments of £300, will be hugely welcome for pensioners struggling to keep up with their bills.

The decision to uprate pension credit by 10.1% comes as a welcome surprise and will boost the income of single pensioners receiving the maximum new State Pension to around £203 per week. They’ll also be in line for cost-of-living payments of £900.

However, it’s also worth noting this increase will only come into effect from April, so there’s a tough winter ahead. The reinstatement of the triple lock after its suspension last year will cool some of the discussion around its long-term viability for a while.

However, with a review of State Pension age due to be published soon, now’s the time to carry out a comprehensive review of the State Pension. This way we can make sure it best helps those who need it most, both now and into the future.

Energy bill support – what’s the latest?

Sarah Coles, Senior Personal Finance Analyst

The new energy support package will come as a relief for average earners, who were worried they might be left out in the cold. The new package, from April, will keep bills at £3,000 for average users – protecting them from a rise to as much as £3,700, but still a rise from the previous £2,500 level.

This still leaves them with a horrible mountain to climb. The fact that this comes on top of so many other price rises, means life will be even tougher next spring.

The rise for those on lower incomes could be an impossible challenge, so the additional support payments from the government are vital. However, even at this level, there’ll still be an enormous number of people facing impossible choices.

Across the board we can expect more people to run into real difficulties. Given that we’ll be going through a recession at this point, it means that those who have found it difficult to manage in 2022 could run into a brick wall financially next year.

Windfall tax – how did the market react?

Susannah Streeter, Senior Investment and Markets Analyst

Share prices of energy generating companies retreated, but then bounced back. This was as investors recognised that the plan to scoop up money which has been falling into their profit baskets would be temporary. Instead, it could be alleviated by investment allowances, allowing them to offset the levy.

A much bigger slice of profits of energy giants like BP and Shell will now be raked in, with the energy profits levy increased from 25% to 35%. The door had already been inched open on the case for a windfall tax. This was following comments made by Shell’s outgoing boss that the tax burden had to fall on the energy sector to help the poorest in society. This is partly why the latest move has been shrugged off, but investment allowances will also help.

There’ll be concern this might lead to lower investment into renewables. But given the clamour for acceleration, companies could be hit by ethical investor headwinds if funding of greener, cleaner projects is scaled back at a time when large dividends are paid out. Remember all dividends are variable and not guaranteed, and past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

The time limit set is important and will help with certainty for investment horizons. BP had initially warned it could scale back North Sea investment after the first windfall tax was announced. But then rowed back on that once a clearer timescale was set.

Not sure what the autumn statement means for you?

If you need help or support understanding how the autumn statement impacts you, or what you can do about it, a financial adviser could help. They can review any existing financial plans you have in place, or create a new one unique to your circumstances, to help you prepare for a better future.

Get financial advice

