Bank of England increases interest rates by 0.25% – how to make more of your savings

The Bank of England (BoE) has hiked rates by 0.25%. It’s been on the cards since March inflation came in at 10.1% – ahead of forecasts.

Sticky inflation – including core inflation that’s proving difficult to shift from 6.2% – has forced the BoE’s hand in pushing the base rate up to 4.5%. At a time of rising rates, it can feel like a good idea to put off fixing a savings rate in the hope they’ll continue to climb. But in this environment, this approach could backfire.

When a rate rise like this has been so widely predicted, there’s a decent chance it’s already largely priced in. Certainly, savings rates have been rising. Fixed-rate savings hit a peak in November last year, in the wake of the mini-budget, and had fallen back since as the market decided inflationary risks were receding.

However, over the past few months, sticky inflation raised the expectations of further rises, which has been pushing both easy access rates and fixed rates higher. The best fixed rates are back at the levels seen in November last year, and the one-year rate is even higher than it was at the end of last year.

This is because when they price their fixed rates, the banks are looking further ahead to expectations for rates during the fixed period.

Where do rates go from here?

Forecasting rates is notoriously difficult. At the moment, banks are pricing in a rise to 4.75% this year, but plenty of economists believe it will peak at 4.5%.

Regardless of who’s right, it’s reasonable to expect the rate rise cycle is reaching its peak. This will feed through into savings rates. In fact, we can see from the similarity of two- and five-year fixes that the market expects rates to stop rising and start falling within two years. They’re then expected to stay lower for the bulk of the five-year period.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to switch or fix, it could be a good idea to seriously consider what you’re waiting for.

It’s difficult to take the plunge when rates are creeping up, but you need to work out the point at which you’re happy to fix. You won’t be able to spot the top of the market until after it’s passed, and rates are on their way back down again. It means it’s worth considering whether you’re happy with rates as they stand at the moment.

If beating inflation is your main concern, the fact that it’s expected to be below 4% by the end of the year, makes competitive fixed rates look attractive.

There’s also the question of the best possible period to fix your savings for. You’re typically rewarded more for fixing for longer. But, right now, competitive five-year rates are very similar to one-year rates.

However, if interest rates are nearing their peak, then if you definitely don’t need this money for five years, a five-year fix could make sense. If the forecasts are right and we do get rate cuts next year, then when one or two-year accounts mature, fixed rates could be lower.

This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure what’s right for you, seek advice.

Finding what’s right for you

In the end, you should be driven by your needs and how long you want to tie your money up for.

In many cases, the right answer is a ‘portfolio’ approach – where you break the cash into chunks depending on when you need it.

If you’re in work, you should have three to six months’ worth of essential expenses in easy access savings as your emergency savings. If you’re retired, you should hold one to three years’ worth. However, the rest of your savings can be fixed for the periods that make the most sense. This helps you get the highest possible rates today for each portion of your cash.

If you save through a cash savings platform like Active Savings, you can keep an eye on all your savings in one place – which makes multiple accounts far easier to manage. Through one online account you can access a range of easy access and consistently competitive fixed term products offered by our banking partners. As your needs change, you can switch between products in a few clicks.

DISCOVER ACTIVE SAVINGS