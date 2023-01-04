Carbon intensity – what is it and does it matter?

Businesses have three scopes of emissions.

Scope one emissions are those that are owned or controlled by the company, like emissions from company facilities or vehicles. Scope two are indirect emissions, like electricity usage. Scope three are all other emissions that aren’t produced by the company itself, like emissions caused by employees commuting into the office. Scope three makes up 75% of overall emissions on average.

Carbon intensity calculates the level of all the scope emissions compared to revenue generated. It’s a good way to compare investments.

It’s just one factor in a larger basket of potential risk factors though. It shouldn't be used on its own to make investment choices.

We explore what makes some companies and funds higher emitters than others, and how investors can consider this when building their portfolio.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you're not sure if an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. All investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Carbon intensity – how retailers stack up

As the race to net zero heats up, carbon emissions data has become an important way to assess whether businesses are future-proofing. It’s difficult to compare emissions data from one company to another because the nature of the business, as well as its size, will impact the data.

However, looking at emissions intensity within a particular sector can offer some important insight. It compares total emissions generated per million US dollars of revenue.

Here’s a list of FTSE 350 retailers’ emission intensity scores.

Name Total emissions intensity ASOS Plc 3.15 Frasers Group Plc 17.88 Pets At Home Group Plc 22.53 Watches of Switzerland Group Plc 27.85 Next Plc 29.38 Dunelm Group Plc 31.14 Howden Joinery Group Plc 46.00 B&M European Value Retail SA 62.02 Moonpig Group Plc 151.25 Ocado Group Plc 282.17 WH Smith Plc 333.65 Kingfisher plc 495.92 JD Sports Fashion Plc 518.90 Currys Plc 2778.88

Source: Sustainalytics, 16/12/2022.

Perhaps the most important thing to point out is a big part of these scores depend on the company’s end-products.

Retailers that primarily offer clothing like ASOS, Frasers and Next rank higher than those that sell appliances like Currys and Kingfisher. That’s because of scope three emissions, which are impacted heavily by the supply chain. The score includes emissions generated throughout the lifetime of a tumble-dryer bought in their store. By comparison emissions stemming from the sale of a t-shirt will be far lower.

Direct emissions

Scope one and two emissions tell us how companies stack up when it comes to managing greenhouse gases from their direct operations.

Name Scope one and two emissions intensity ASOS Plc 3.15 Watches of Switzerland Group Plc 3.73 Currys Plc 5.17 JD Sports Fashion Plc 6.57 Moonpig Group Plc 8.22 Dunelm Group Plc 10.85 Frasers Group Plc 16.48 WH Smith Plc 16.95 Kingfisher Plc 17.27 Next Plc 18.21 Pets at Home Group Plc 18.81 B&M European Value Retail SA 23.54 Howden Joinery Group Plc 24.12 Ocado Group Plc 34.10

Source: Sustainalytics, 16/12/2022.

Currys now sits towards the top of the pack.

Both measures are important pieces of the puzzle when it comes to making investment decisions. Currys progress in lowering its own emissions is no bad thing. But as the world moves toward becoming more climate-conscious, finding ways to cut scope three emissions will be a key differentiator.

Tackling emissions from suppliers is one way to do this. That means keeping an eye on suppliers’ operations and requiring them to meet certain standards. Stocking more efficient products and encouraging consumers to reduce their own impact through recycling and trade-in schemes is another way to trim scope three emissions.

What about retailers that sit at the bottom in both tables?

Carbon-intense retailers come with some red flags. But just because they sit at the bottom of their industry doesn’t mean they should be excluded.

Ocado, for example, sits in the retail basket. But the group’s growth story rests on its ability to grow and expand enormous robotic factories and depends on a fleet of vans to deliver groceries. It should come as no surprise the group’s one of the highest emitters.

Instead, it’s worth taking a deeper dive into these companies’ sustainability reports for a better idea of their future plans.

Ocado has committed to net zero across scope one, two and three emissions by 2040. Given that almost three-quarters of the group’s direct emissions come from its delivery vehicles, that’s a key part of the business to keep an eye on.

If Ocado’s able to transition to more efficient vehicles or less carbon-intense delivery schedules, it would represent a huge step forward for the company.

Plus, there’s more to environmental social and governance (ESG) investing than carbon emissions. While it’s an important consideration given the push toward net zero, it’s not the only thing investors should be focused on.

In the retail space, other issues like the treatment of workers, product safety and business ethics are all important considerations.

Carbon intensity – how funds stack up

Wealth Shortlist funds with the highest carbon intensity Fund Total emissions intensity Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha Prof 1476.06 Jupiter Income 1350.37 Barings Europe Select 1092.22 Liontrust UK Equity 904.69 Artemis Global Income 860.60

Wealth Shortlist funds with the lowest carbon intensity Fund Total emissions intensity Aegon Ethical Equity 58.70 abrdn Global Smaller Companies 57.88 Rathbone Global Opportunities 56.84 FSSA Greater China Growth 54.01 Baillie Gifford American 29.71

Source: Morningstar Direct, 16/12/2022.

The carbon intensity of a fund calculates the emissions intensity of the underlying companies, taking into account the proportion of the fund each company forms.

Here we look at total emissions generated per million euros of revenue.

When looking at the Wealth Shortlist, most of the funds with the highest carbon intensity are value focused. This means the fund managers look for lower-valued companies that have fallen on hard times but have the potential to recover.

Value funds generally focus on sectors like energy, consumer staples and automobiles. Due to the nature of manufacturing and distributing, these companies usually emit more emissions.

For example, Jupiter Income and Barings Europe Select invest more in the energy sector compared to other funds in the same sector. Whereas the Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha fund focuses more on automobiles than lots of its peers, including car manufacturers Honda, Toyota and Nissan. Artemis Global Income and Liontrust UK Equity are also focused towards some of the more carbon-intensive industries, like energy and industrials.

On the other hand, most of the Wealth Shortlist funds with the lowest carbon intensity are growth style funds. These fund managers tend to look for quality companies with strong earnings growth potential. Growth-focused funds generally invest in areas like technology and healthcare. These funds typically have lower carbon intensity.

For example, the Baillie Gifford American fund is heavily focused towards technology companies, with internet software companies Trade Desk, CoStar and Shopify among the fund's largest investments.

Similarly, FSSA Greater China and abrdn Global Smaller Companies all have more exposure to technology than average for the sectors they sit in. The largest investments of the Aegon Ethical Equity and Rathbone Global Opportunities funds are filled with communication and financial services companies.

How can I build a climate-conscious portfolio?

In order to reduce risks and optimise opportunities, portfolios should have exposure to most sectors and geographies. This is known as diversification.

While it’s good to understand which funds have a higher carbon footprint, avoiding these higher emitters wouldn’t necessarily be a good move for building a diversified portfolio. Not to mention, value funds can play a particularly important role in an income-focused portfolio. That’s because they tend to pay a higher income than growth-focused funds.

Investment into value-focused companies is also vital in the transition to a decarbonised economy. Consider the energy sector. Developing countries are typically more reliant on the most carbon intense energy sources, like coal. And rather than leapfrogging to renewables, developing countries need oil and gas to industrialise.

One way you can balance the risks and opportunities is to look for whether the companies you invest in, or the companies that run your funds, have net-zero targets and a plan to back them up.

You can usually find this in annual or sustainability reports on those companies’ websites. It’s one way to provide reassurance that senior management teams are aware of the risks of climate change and implementing changes to reduce their footprint.

Interested in responsible investing? Our responsible investment hub has helpful information on how to invest responsibly, fund ideas and more. Find out more

