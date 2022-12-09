Cost-of-living round up – and what to watch out for next week

Key stats of the week

Annuity rate uplift means a 65-year-old with £100,000 could get an annual income of £7,039.

House prices saw their biggest monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis as November prices fell 2.3%.

Only 41% of people could cope financially in retirement if they didn’t receive a share of their partner’s pension*.

64% of people have their cash savings with a big high street bank and half of people hold them with the same bank as their current account*.

The cost-of-living headlines this week

Construction slowdown

Susannah Streeter, Senior Investment and Markets Analyst

High mortgage rates are causing pessimism in the UK construction sector, with activity slowing to a snail’s pace in November. Worries about a looming recession, combined with higher costs of borrowing are causing orders to slow.

The residential market is particularly weak and has dragged down overall performance. Fixed-rate mortgage deals shot up after the September mini-budget and, combined with other cost-of-living headwinds, they’ve led to delayed and cancelled sales, so new building projects have been scaled back to save money.

Shares of housebuilders and construction companies were mired in choppy trading after the update was released. To a large extent, expectations of a sharp slowdown in the housing market have already been priced in. However, there’ll be disappointment that resilience across the sector is ebbing away as inflationary pressures continue to weigh on the economy, and companies and consumers become more cautious.

Impact on house prices

Sarah Coles, Senior Personal Finance Analyst

There was a double whammy of bad news on house prices this week.

Halifax revealed the biggest monthly drop in prices since the 2008 financial crisis in November.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) announced price falls, fewer sales agreed and the seventh consecutive month that buyer demand fell.

For those who’ve put buying on hold, there was more bad news, because yet another rise in tenant numbers and fall in landlords is pushing rents even higher.

NHS pension consultation

Helen Morrissey, Senior Pensions and Retirement Analyst

This week, the department for Health and Social Care launched a consultation aimed at addressing long-term issues affecting the NHS pension scheme.

Annual allowance issues have led to many senior staff opting to retire early in recent years, leaving the understaffed NHS buckling under the strain of Covid-19 and flu season.

The government is hoping that options like partial retirement and increased flexibility outlined in the eight-week consultation will be enough to convince senior staff to continue to work for longer. They’re hoping it could perhaps even tempt recently retired staff to return during these difficult times.

List of the week – six ways to get help with energy bills

If you’re facing impossible bills, there is some help available.

1. Cost of living payments – the autumn statement revealed further support via payments of £900 for those on means-tested benefits, £300 for pensioners and £150 for those receiving specific disability benefits. Check if you qualify for any of the benefits, including Universal Credit, or Pension Credit, which will open the door to these sums.

2. Grants – your supplier might offer non-repayable grants to people suffering real financial difficulties. You need to contact them and check their eligibility rules and how to apply.

3. Warm home discount – this £150 rebate is paid by suppliers between October and March. If you’re eligible, and your provider is part of the scheme, you’ll usually receive it automatically now in England and Wales. In Scotland, those on Pension Credit should get it automatically, but others on specific benefits might need to apply.

4. Cold weather payments – in England and Wales, older people and those on specific benefits will get £25 for each seven-day period between November and the end of March that the average temperature is below freezing. In Scotland, this has been replaced by a £50 one-off payment made to everyone who qualifies in February, regardless of how low the temperature gets.

5. Your council – the Household Support scheme in England is available from your local council and is designed to help people in really desperate circumstances. They will have specific criteria and an application process, so get in touch and ask.

6. Your energy supplier – if you don’t qualify for help, and you’re struggling to pay your bills, contact your provider. You might be given an affordable payment plan, payment reductions or time to pay. If after talking things through, you can’t see how you can pay, you can contact a debt charity like StepChange or Citizens Advice and they can work with you to find a way through it.

Explainer of the week – what is a recession and is the UK already in one?

A recession is a period of two back-to-back three months stretches when output shrinks instead of grows. The is measured by watching whether the overall value of goods and services produced, known as gross domestic product (GDP), decreases.

We already know that the economy shrank during the three months to the end of September. If it shrinks again in this current quarter, it would mark an official recession.

The early indications are that it’s heading that way, and the latest forecast from the independent spending watchdog – the Office for Budget Responsibility – is that the recession will last a year.

This is likely to lead to an increase in unemployment and is set to dent the profits of some companies. This in turn will mean the government won’t be able to collect so much in tax to pay for public services. But it’s hoped that lower demand for goods and services should help bring down inflation.

What to watch out for next week

Will inflation figures get worse?

Interest rates set to rise again

Annuity rates could see a further increase

On inflation

Sarah Coles, Senior Personal Finance Analyst

Next week, we’ll get inflation figures for November. We already know that things won’t be pretty, but there’s some hope they won’t be any worse.

Grocery price inflation dipped very slightly for the first time in 21 months this week, and petrol prices also dropped back. While prices will still have risen at eye-watering speed, the cost of some essentials won’t have gone up quite as much.

Of course, it’s not all good news. Interest rates will also be announced next week. And with another hike on the cards, anyone with variable rate borrowing faces the prospect of higher borrowing costs.

Interest rates set to rise again

Susannah Streeter, Senior Investment and Markets Analyst

The Bank of England (BoE) looks set to unwrap another unwelcome present of an interest rate rise just ten days before Christmas.

Inflation is still running at super-hot levels and the latest temperature check will be taken on Wednesday, the day before policymakers announce their decision.

It’s expected to show that the price spiral is still in double digits, which means the central bank will have to be more Scrooge-like and make borrowing even more expensive to try to dampen down demand.

The base rate is set to rise by 0.5% to 3.5%. The last time it was above 3% was 14 years ago.

This time, even though the UK’s heading into recession, the BoE is still set to hike rates up further because inflation is seen as a greater threat to the economy. They’re set to rise further next year to an expected peak of 4.75%.

Annuity rate uplift

Helen Morrissey, Senior Pensions and Retirement Analyst

As the UK braces itself for yet another interest rate increase, people will need to tighten their belts that bit more as mortgage and debt repayments increase.

However, one bright spark in the gloom has been the impact on annuity rates. They’ve risen rapidly this year – a 65-year-old with £100,000 could get an annual income of £7,039 as at 24 November by shopping around for the best rate. That’s based on a single life, level annuity with a five year guarantee built in.

This has come down slightly since the highs experienced in the immediate aftermath of the mini-budget. But it’s still a huge improvement on the £5,134 a 65-year old could have got with a £100,000 pension the same time last year.

Annuity incomes are determined by long-term gilt yields, which are affected by interest rates. While there’s still a possibility we see annuity rates rise from here, nothing’s guaranteed.

* HL Survey, September 2022, 2000 participants.

