Could savings rates be on the rise?

According to a recent Bank of England (BoE) survey it looks like some savers might be a bit out of touch with reality.

25% of people thought they were getting more interest on their savings in May than a year earlier, when in fact rates have dropped significantly.

The drop was accelerated after the BoE cut the base interest rate twice in quick succession in March. It now stands at 0.10% – the lowest in history. At the same time it offered cheap funding to banks, meaning there wasn’t as much need for them to offer attractive rates to savers.

A year ago the average instant access savings account paid 0.45%. Today it pays a paltry 0.22%. Similarly, a 1 year fix paid 0.93%, now down to 0.60%.

Average savings rates

Source: Bank of England 15 June 2020.

Meanwhile 42% of people surveyed expect rates to rise over the next year. This means they could be running the risk of leaving their cash in an instant access account while they wait for a big change to persuade them to shift somewhere more rewarding.

Unfortunately they could be in for a horribly long wait, during which time their savings could be earning just 0.01% – the rate most high street banks are paying on instant access accounts.

We need to get to grips with what we’re earning on our savings. And if it comes as a surprise we need to be prepared to switch to a better deal.

You should make sure you have a minimum of three to six months’ worth of expenses in an emergency fund, held in an easily accessible account. But for anything over this you could look at fixed term savings products, as they usually offer a better rate.

As the rate is fixed for the term you’ll be sheltered from any rate cuts until it matures. Remember though, you usually won’t be able to access your money until the product matures. So if better rates come on to the market during the term you won’t be able to take advantage of them with these products.

This article isn't personal advice, so you need to be comfortable with making your own decisions.

Where next for savings rates?

Savings rates usually react to changes in the base interest rate. We think the 42% who expect rates to rise over the next year are being a touch optimistic.

We’ve seen savings rates continue to fall through June and it’s not yet clear if they’ve bottomed out. So we can’t rule out more cuts in the coming weeks or months.

The BoE Chief Economist has even said that negative interest rates are being considered. This is among other potential steps to help the economy, so it’s not guaranteed. If this happens we expect to see savings rates fall further.

The markets aren’t predicting a rise in interest rates any time soon. In fact, between now and the end of next year they think there’s a reasonable chance of a further cut.

But you’d be wise to keep one eye on inflation. Usually the BoE can use interest rates to control inflation. It can lower the base rate if inflation falls and raise it if inflation ticks up above its target.

Inflation has recently fallen, largely driven by a reduction in oil prices and a cap on energy prices. Where it goes from here is difficult to predict. If it rises above the government’s 2% target, there could be an argument for the BoE to raise interest rates in response. This could be good news for savers.

Ultimately we’re in unchartered waters and no-one has a crystal ball. On balance, we’re hearing more noise around interest rates staying low for the foreseeable future, than the possibility of them rising.

It’s unlikely that improved rates will land in your lap. So now could be the time to take matters into your own hands.

