Diversification – the rules of thumb

Diversification means spreading your money between different types of investment.

Whether it’s types of companies, types of asset – like shares, bonds, funds and property – different parts of the world, or investment styles, there are lots of ways you can do it.

Diversification

The logo of Hargreaves Lansdown is shown as the video starts. The video is animated with various scenes providing illustrations and metaphors for the narration.

Don't put all your eggs into one basket.

It's a tip you'll hear again and again, in fact, the concept has its own name - diversification.

A wicker basket full of eggs is shown on a table. One more egg is added to the basket and the entire thing topples over and falls at the feet of an animated saver, as he looks surprised.

The word “Diversification” slides into view.

Imagine you have a sports team. You’ll want a fantastic striker, but you don’t ONLY want fantastic strikers. If you forget to include a goalkeeper, and a couple of good defenders, your team won’t do very well.

An animated football player is dribbling the football up a pitch, dressed in a red football shirt. He’s a striker, and is joined by a number of identical strikers behind him. A player from the opposing blue team, tackles the player and dribbles the ball all the way to the other side of the pitch and scores.

In a team, every player is equally important - they all need to play their part and even out each other’s weaknesses to have the best chance of winning the game.

The all-identical red team is seen transforming into a much more diverse team. They start kicking the ball around to each other. One turns around, scores a goal and they begin cheering.

Your investment portfolio is like a sports team. So how can you make sure your portfolio has a mix of investments that complement each other but perform in different ways? A good place to start is to make sure you have a mix of asset classes and geographical regions.

The previous red striker makes another appearance. He gives a thumbs up as the view zooms out. He is standing in a semi-circle with his team mates, kicking and heading the ball to each other.

Let’s look at that in more detail.

Asset classes.

The words “Asset classes” slide into view.

There are three broad areas you can invest in: shares, bonds and cash. Shares are generally higher-risk but offer greatest potential returns. Cash is the lowest risk option, but offers the least reward. Bonds sit in the middle.

An industrial machine with gauges and dials is shown. On the left side is a gauge with two needles, measuring risk and reward. On the right are three vials, labelled “shares”, “bonds” and “cash”. All three vials are filled up halfway, representing an evenly balanced portfolio in terms of types of investments. The three vials each have a manual valve below to control the amount of each that a portfolio has.

An animated character opens the valve on the “shares” vial – the “shares” vial fills up completely while the “bonds” and “cash” vials are emptied. The gauge on the left shows high risk, and high reward.

The character then opens the valve below the “cash” vial. The “cash” vial fills up, while the “shares” and “bond” vials empty. The gauge on the left now shows low risk and low reward.

Unlike the security offered by cash, when you invest in shares or bonds there’s always a chance you could get back less than you invest. So how much you invest in each will therefore depend on your attitude to risk.

The character opens the valve below the “bonds” vial. The “bonds” vial fills up, while the “shares” and “cash” vials empty. The gauge on the left shows medium risk and medium reward.

Geography.

The word “Geography” slides into view.

No one region or country will consistently perform better than the others.

A character is stood next to a large map of the world.

For example, in 2010, Asia and Emerging Markets topped the performance tables, with Corporate Bonds and Europe bringing up the rear. In 2011 fortunes had reversed for Corporate Bonds, which secured the top spot, although Europe continued to languish, before bouncing back in 2012.

Rectangular blocks, labelled with countries, representing the order of each in terms of performance is shown. There is a year shown at the top of the stack of blocks, the year is currently showing 2010.

Emerging markets: 22.9% Asia pacific: 21.4% Japan: 19.3% North America: 17.7% UK: 17.3% Europe: 8.4% Corporate bonds: 7.1%

The year changes to 2011, and so does the order of the stack below. The rectangular blocks animate and switch positions with each other.

Corporate bonds: 4.0% North America: -1.9% UK: -7.0% Japan: -11.6% Europe: -15.6% Asia pacific: -16.4% Emerging markets: -19.1%

The year changes to 2012, and again, so does the order of the stack below.

Europe: 19.0% Asia pacific: 16.7% UK: 15.1% Emerging markets: 13.1% Corporate bonds: 12.5% North America: 7.5% Japan: 3.4%

Just like shares, bonds and cash have differing levels of risk, so too do different countries or regions.

Investing in developing countries across Asia and the Emerging Markets, for example, is usually higher-risk than investing in more developed nations, like the UK

The previous scene of the character standing next to a large map of the world appears again. But this time the map has a risk level in the bottom left corner.

The character walks up to the continent of Africa and points at it. The risk level in the bottom left hand corner displays as higher. They then point at the continent of Asia and the risk level displays as higher again. They then point at the UK and the risk level displays as lower

Once you’ve put your portfolio together, there are a few things to look out for.

For example, if everything in your portfolio is doing well, this should be a warning sign that you might not be properly diversified.

It’s like having a whole team chasing the ball at the same time - it means you’ve left the goal open rather than covering the whole pitch with a range of investments across different asset classes and geographies.

The previous, diverse, football team is back. Running up a football pitch with a ball at their feet. A player from the opposing blue team suddenly appears and tackles the red team. They then dribble the ball all the way back to red team’s goal, which doesn’t have a goal keeper. The blue team scores and starts celebrating.

The view slides back to the red team who have their heads low, looking upset.

On the other hand, having too many investments across too wide a spectrum could mean you only make average returns.

A character is shown standing to the right of a column chart. The chart is titled “Shares” and has a number of blue columns that are showing as positive numbers, and a number of red columns that are showing as negative numbers, reaching below the x-axis.

A yellow line, representing the average return, makes its way across the chart, at a fairly low level.

Investing in a few great funds provides a good basis for diversification. But knowing which funds to choose can be tricky.

The number of columns reduces, this time showing a larger number of the blue, positive columns, than the red, negative columns. The yellow line, representing the average return, makes its way across the chart, at a much higher level than previously.

Our Wealth 50 list of our favourite funds can make a great starting point. We've chosen each one as a great way to invest in it's sector or geographical area.

The same character slides into view again, this time holding a phone with “Wealth 50” on the screen.

If you’d like a little more help, you could take a look at our portfolio plus service.

The camera zooms in to the phone screen. The character starts scrolling down a list of funds.

The camera zooms back out, and the character gives a nod of acknowledgement.

This video isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what to do, we can put you in touch with a financial adviser.