Diversification – the rules of thumb

Diversification means spreading your money between different types of investment.
Whether it’s types of companies, types of asset – like shares, bonds, funds and property – different parts of the
world, or investment styles, there are lots of ways you can do it.
Diversification
Don't put all your eggs into one basket.
It's a tip you'll hear again and again, in fact, the concept has its own name - diversification.
Imagine you have a sports team. You’ll want a fantastic striker, but you don’t ONLY want fantastic strikers. If
you forget to include a goalkeeper, and a couple of good defenders, your team won’t do very well.
In a team, every player is equally important - they all need to play their part and even out each other’s
weaknesses to have the best chance of winning the game.
Your investment portfolio is like a sports team. So how can you make sure your portfolio has a mix of
investments that complement each other but perform in different ways? A good place to start is to make sure you
have a mix of asset classes and geographical regions.
Let’s look at that in more detail.
Asset classes.
There are three broad areas you can invest in: shares, bonds and cash. Shares are generally higher-risk but
offer greatest potential returns. Cash is the lowest risk option, but offers the least reward. Bonds sit in
the
middle.
Unlike the security offered by cash, when you invest in shares or bonds there’s always a chance you could
get
back less than you invest. So how much you invest in each will therefore depend on your attitude to risk.
Geography.
No one region or country will consistently perform better than the others.
For example, in 2010, Asia and Emerging Markets topped the performance tables, with Corporate Bonds and
Europe
bringing up the rear. In 2011 fortunes had reversed for Corporate Bonds, which secured the top spot,
although
Europe continued to languish, before bouncing back in 2012.
Once you’ve put your portfolio together, there are a few things to look out for.
For example, if everything in your portfolio is doing well, this should be a warning sign that you might not
be
properly diversified.
It’s like having a whole team chasing the ball at the same time - it means you’ve left the goal open rather
than
covering the whole pitch with a range of investments across different asset classes and geographies.
On the other hand, having too many investments across too wide a spectrum could mean you only make average
returns.
Our Wealth 50 list of our favourite funds can make a great starting point. We've chosen each one as a great way
to invest in it's sector or geographical area.
If you’d like a little more help, you could take a look at our portfolio plus service.
This video isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what to do, we can put you in touch with a financial
adviser.
It’s important not to put all your eggs in one basket. We always suggest investors spread their money across a range
of investments.
There’s no hard and fast rule for how many investments you should hold in a portfolio. Too few can add risk, while
too many can be hard to manage and mean any excess gains are diluted. As a rule of thumb we’d suggest holding no
more than 20 funds. For most, about 10 funds are needed for a well-diversified portfolio.
Holding lots of investments doesn’t mean your risk is spread properly. The investments need to be different. Holding
shares in ten different banks might feel diversified, but if that sector takes a hit, so will your portfolio.
Instead, focus on variety. While it might feel uncomfortable to put your money into companies or funds which aren’t
doing well right now, investing is a marathon. When the tide turns, and it usually does, you might well be in the
right place to benefit. Remember all investments can fall as well as rise in value, and you might not get back what
you invest.
Funds naturally provide some diversification by holding a spread of investments, reducing the risk from any one on
its own. But investors still need to consider if holding a single fund provides sufficient diversification.
Funds with a narrow focus – like geographical or sector-specific funds – will often see their values move as one in
response to what’s going on in the market. With all the assets moving in the same direction at the same time,
investors could still face dramatic movements in the overall value of the fund.
Despite the advantages of a diversified portfolio, too much diversification can hinder, rather than help,
performance.
A very large number of holdings risks copying market performance – some fund managers refer to this as
“di-worse-ification”. Each holding doesn’t make up a sufficient proportion of the overall portfolio to have a
significant impact on its performance. Not only does this offset any benefits from picking good investments, but an
index tracker fund could be considered as a lower-cost alternative to having lots of actively managed funds that
invest in the same area.
Holding a huge number of different investments can also expose investors to higher costs – as well as being harder
to monitor and manage. While there’s usually no cost to buy and sell funds, regularly trading shares will mean
dealing commission and stamp duty can eat into overall returns, requiring greater performance to achieve the same
results.
It’s important to regularly review and, if necessary, rebalance your portfolio to make sure it still meets your
objectives. When you get closer to retirement, for example, depending on which retirement option you choose,
consider letting go of some higher-risk investments and focus on those that generate a sustainable income.