Drawdown plans top 1 million - but shopping around remains a secret

At the end of March 2019, there were at least 984,583 drawdown policies in existence. Today that figure is likely to have surged to over 1 million.

Despite the number of drawdown policies in existence, and the fact that drawdown is more popular than ever, the Origo transfer service estimate less than 3% of plans are being transferred every year.

Did you know you can transfer your drawdown pension?

According to a recent survey, only 16% of respondents knew they could transfer a pension once in drawdown.

We also know very few people who move into drawdown without advice choose a new pension provider. In fact, 94% stick with the same provider and don’t shop around.

It’s hardly surprising so few people transfer if they don’t know it’s an option.

We believe shopping around becomes most important when you start drawing income from your pension plan, and not necessarily when you first take your tax-free cash. It’s at this point that the service offered by your chosen provider has an impact on your future.

Before you buy most things, it’s likely you’ll shop around. You’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best deal out there. Unfortunately it’s not as straightforward with drawdown. There’s a lot to think about: how much to withdraw (if anything), where to invest your pension, and you’ll need to regularly review your account.

The government’s independent Money and Pensions Service is developing a tool to help people shop around for a drawdown provider which suits them. For now though, we explain what to look for when you’re choosing a drawdown provider.

You should consider the investment options available, and the tools and help the provider can offer. And how much you’ll be charged.

All this calls for a service that makes managing your account easy.

Some providers offer more support and guidance than others. Managing your income and investments throughout your retirement isn’t the easiest of tasks. So, you need a provider that supports you every step of the way.

With HL, you’ll get a range of tools and information to help you make your decisions with confidence. For instance, our drawdown calculator can help you decide what income withdrawals might be sustainable, and how different growth rates and life expectancies could affect how long your pension lasts.

If you need help choosing your own investments, we also offer share insight and fund research. You could use our watchlists to create a virtual portfolio to track the performance of funds, shares and other investments to help your decisions.

In drawdown you need to regularly review your account and the investments you hold. We believe it’s a good idea to review your account at least twice a year or when your circumstances change. You might want to find a provider who doesn’t only offer a yearly pension statement through the post.

Our app lets you track and manage your pension 24/7. This can make managing your pension easier. You’ll be able to check on your account wherever you are, at a time that suits you, and make any changes if necessary.

Avoiding high drawdown charges

Be clear on what you’re paying for and the benefits you’re getting in return. You might be paying an array of charges, not just management and investment fees. Some providers might charge for each withdrawal you make, or even bill you for changing how much you take.

It’s your money. Why should you pay to take it out?

With HL there are no hidden costs. We won’t charge you a fee for setting up drawdown, making withdrawals or for converting from capped to flexible drawdown. And if you don’t already have an HL SIPP, we won’t charge you to set one up, or to arrange transferring your pensions from elsewhere. Our maximum charge for holding investments in each HL Account is 0.45% per year (the investments you choose may also have their own charges).

So the secret’s out. It’s possible to transfer a drawdown account and now you know what to watch out for.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment or transferring is right for you seek advice. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could make a loss.

