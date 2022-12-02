Economic forecasts – should investors listen to them?

It’s that time of year again, when our inboxes are inundated with forecasts and predictions for the year ahead. This can come in handy if you’re trying to figure out where to invest. However, are forecasts reliable, and how should you use them when planning your portfolio? Here’s the lowdown on economic and price forecasts and why they should be handled with care.

If you have a portfolio of investments, a crystal ball would come in handy. In the absence of being able to accurately foretell the future, it’s still helpful to have some idea about what might happen to the economy. To achieve this, we need to rely on economic forecasts. However, as you’ll see, these are far from perfect.

It’s impossible to predict future innovations or technology that can positively impact growth. It’s also almost impossible for economists to predict financial crises, pandemics, or geopolitical events.

For example, in 2019 most macro forecasts didn’t predict the 11% contraction in the UK economy in 2020. That’s because economic models didn’t attach a high likelihood to a global pandemic that would shut down economic activity for months at a time.

Understanding how forecasts work

To understand economic forecasts, think of a satellite navigation system. If you type in your destination, it will give you a rough time of arrival. However, as you get going on your journey the arrival time usually changes. If the traffic is lighter, you might arrive earlier. If there’s heavy traffic, your journey time could be much longer. This is the same with economic forecasts.

Let’s use the Bank of England’s forecasts as an example.

It’s expecting the UK economy to shrink by 1.9% in 2023 due to high levels of inflation and rising interest rates. However, if inflation falls by more than expected, or if interest rates don’t need to rise by as much, growth might not contract at this level.

Inflation – has it peaked and what could be next for investors?

Forecasts can tell us the general direction of travel when it comes to economic growth. But they’re unlikely to be spot on when it comes to predicting what will happen in the future.

Forecasts – the BoE vs the OBR

Various government agencies, central banks and economists all release economic forecasts. There’s a high chance you’ll come across very different forecasts or outlooks for the same economy.

Take the UK. Back in November, the Bank of England (BoE) released its monetary policy report. It predicted the UK economy would shrink for five straight quarters, with growth contracting by 2% during that time.

Interestingly, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which releases economic forecasts alongside UK government budgets, seems much more optimistic about UK growth compared to the BoE.

The OBR expects a recession in the UK to last a year. However, its longer-term outlook is for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to recover quickly from 2024, due to a recovery in real incomes, consumption, and investment. In comparison, the BoE is much less optimistic. It expects growth to be -0.1% in 2024, and for GDP to expand by a mere 0.7% in 2025.

Why is the OBR more upbeat?

The cynic would say that the OBR forecasts are rosier as it flatters the longer-term outlook for the UK’s fiscal picture. The reason likely lies somewhere in the middle. Although the OBR is undoubtedly taking a leap of faith when it comes to its view about the resilience of the UK consumer.

What research says about the accuracy of forecasts

The Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), has compared ten-year economic forecasts made by Japanese economists in 2006-2007 with the actual figures for GDP.

They found that even when adjusting for the 2008-09 financial crisis, which was almost impossible to predict, forecasts tend to be biased upwards and involve significant uncertainty. In the case of Japan, since 2000, they found that the government’s GDP forecast has an upward bias of 0.5% for real GDP and 1.4% for nominal GDP.

These forecasts are important for investors and financial markets since they reflect well on the official fiscal balance and debt projections. A research note produced by Frankel in 2011, found that the optimistic bias in economic forecasts tends to increase with the time horizon of the forecast. This is to be expected. After all, it’s much harder to predict what will happen in three to five years’ time than what will happen next week.

The implications of an upward bias for an economic forecast are plain to see. It flatters a country’s fiscal outlook and could reduce the expected debt level. This is important for the UK.

While the OBR is an independent body, its optimistic growth outlook when compared to the BoE paints a rosier picture of the UK’s fiscal outlook. The UK’s large current account deficit has been the focus of financial market scrutiny in recent months, and it was the main reason why Liz Truss had to resign as prime minister.

Our new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has staked his reputation on bringing the UK’s finances under control. The OBR has predicted an increase in UK productivity and output between 2025-2027. At the same time, it expects public sector net borrowing to fall. A stronger outlook for productivity and growth helps to push down borrowing, which is exactly what the UK government wants to achieve.

Eurozone fiscal rules and wishful thinking

It’s not only governments in Japan and the UK that use optimistic growth outlooks to flatter their fiscal positions.

Eurozone members are supposed to be constrained by the strict fiscal rules included in the stability and growth pact. However, research from Frankel and Schreger (2013) found most members have postponed fiscal adjustment.

Frankel and Schreger believe that “wishful thinking” played an important part in this failure. They find that “biased budgets can defeat budget rules”, and that governments are “especially over optimistic” when the government budget deficit is over the 3% of GDP ceiling when the forecasts are made. Once the rule has been broken, they found that Eurozone members “systematically” forecast a rapid fiscal improvement.

How to improve economic forecasts

Frankel and Schreger find that member countries that adopt certain fiscal rules at the national level and have independent fiscal institutions that produce their own forecasts tend to have less upward bias.

The UK has learnt from the EU. Not only does it have an independent forecaster in the OBR, but UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced new fiscal rules in the autumn statement.

Autumn Statement 2022 – what you need to know

Firstly, public debt as a percentage of GDP should be falling as a share of GDP five years from now. Secondly, the deficit should be no more than 3% of GDP in five years’ time. However, these new rules should be troubling if you’ve read this article.

Long-term forecasts in the three to five-year horizon are rarely accurate. Governments also tend to publish over-optimistic forecasts when their fiscal outlook is particularly poor. Based on this evidence, the future doesn’t look bright for the UK’s record at economic forecasting, and it might not help the public finances either.

What does all this mean?

Forecasts can be useful, but they become less useful when politics are involved.

The best solution is to use shorter-term forecasts which tend to be more accurate.

Sadly, there’s no crystal ball when it comes to predicting the future. As you read through the 2023 outlooks, it’s worth taking the predictions and performance expectations with a pinch of salt, particularly when the economic outlook is so uncertain.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, ask for financial advice. All investments and any income they produce can rise as well as fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

Kathleen Brooks is Founder of Minerva Analysis, a market analysis company. Hargreaves Lansdown may not share the views of the author.

