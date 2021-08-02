Five tips for surviving divorce

My grandma got divorced in her 30s.

She went on to live for the best part of half a century longer, and every single day she was furious about what her divorce had cost her socially, emotionally and financially.

She would sit in the house she refused to heat, kept warm only by the raging fire of her fury at the unimaginative walking cliché who left her for his secretary.

Getting divorced is awful. It can take a toll that can take years to come to terms with. However, there are some things you can do to protect yourself, so that eventually, you can put it behind you and get on with enjoying the rest of your life.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether something is right for you, you should ask for financial advice. They’ll be able to help you understand what’s suitable for your individual circumstances.

1. Prepare with a prenup

One of the best things you can do starts even before the marriage itself, with a pre-nuptial agreement.

Most couples don’t even consider making one, which isn’t a huge shock, because nobody goes into a marriage thinking it’s doomed. However, two in five people who got married in 1989 have split up since. As have one in three of those who married in 1999 and just under one in five of those married in 2009 – and it’s fairly likely they didn’t expect to get divorced either.

A prenup is a legal agreement which lays out what you’re both bringing to the marriage financially, and how you expect it to be divided in the event of a divorce.

They aren’t legally binding. But as long as it’s fair, and you both had legal advice when it was drawn up, the courts will take it into consideration if you can’t agree further down the line.

It can be incredibly difficult to bring up the idea of a prenup with your partner, especially when you’re in the heady days of newly engaged bliss. But it’s the best possible time to have this difficult conversation.

2. Don’t make the mistake of thinking your lawyer is your friend

When you’re going through a divorce, it’s only natural for your emotions to get mixed up with the legal process of dividing your assets and responsibilities.

However, unless you can compartmentalise to some extent, you could waste thousands of pounds.

Don’t make the mistake of confusing a legal professional who is charging between £150 and £400 an hour with a friendly shoulder to cry on. Talk to them about the legal agreements, hang up, and then call a friend to vent.

Likewise, your lawyer isn’t a financial expert. So if you need help with things like valuing a pension, it might make much more sense to speak to a financial adviser.

3. Agree what you can between you

The more you can agree between you and your ex amicably, the less you need to involve lawyers. That means you’ll both be able to walk away with more money.

If you don’t feel comfortable without a lawyer present, but have a reasonable working relationship with your ex, you could consider mediation. This brings you together in a room with a single lawyer to find an arrangement you’re both happy with.

If you feel you need a bit more support from professionals, you can try collaboration. Here, you don’t just have a single mediator, you each have your own lawyers (and any other experts you feel you need – like financial advisers or accountants). This helps make sure agreements are fair to both of you, without the cost of going to court.

However, the golden rule with all of this is that for it to work, you both need to be reasonable and make compromises. If your ex refuses to give ground or focuses on delaying the process for as long as possible, you’ll either end up with an unfair arrangement or no agreement at all.

If there’s a chance your ex will be obstructive, you need to know where to draw the line, and when it’s worth taking the legal costs on the chin.

4. Don’t discount a pension

A common – and expensive – mistake women make during a divorce is undervaluing the pension.

In some cases it’s worth more than the family home, so it’s key to the financial agreement.

Even when they appreciate its value, lots of women will use offsetting – trading any right to the pension in return for equity in the home. There are all sorts of reasons why you might prefer this option, especially if you have children living with you. But you need to fully understand the position this leaves you in when you retire.

There are other options, including pension sharing. They’re not always straightforward, but it’s worth getting your head around them or getting some advice.

5. Rebuild and come back stronger

Whatever agreement you end up with, you’ll have split the assets and income that used to fund one household into two, so there’s a chance you could be worse off.

Once the divorce is over you need to take stock. Look at everything from how you’ll potentially have to live on a lower budget, to how you’ll rebuild your emergency savings, your financial safety net and your pension.

It can be easy, but don’t overlook your will and think about insurance too. If you’re receiving spousal maintenance, you might want insurance to cover your ex’s life, so payments will continue if anything was to happen to them.

You don’t tend to hear many people talk about a ‘good’ divorce. However, by understanding what can happen before, during and after, you stand a much better chance of getting through it, and being ready to move onto a more rewarding chapter in your life.

