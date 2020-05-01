We're currently experiencing extremely high call volumes. We're very sorry for any inconvenience this might cause. If you need help with your account, please visit our Help Centre, or email us and we'll get back to you as soon as we can. For more information and tips on managing your account online please visit www.hl.co.uk/coronavirus

We're experiencing high call volumes, please check FAQs before calling.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log out of your HL account
Category: HL Funds
  • A A A

    • HL Multi-Manager funds – reduction to income payments

    We've taken the decision to cut the dividend on four of our Multi-Manager funds to reflect the current circumstances and the market outlook.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    , Head of Investment Analysis

    The coronavirus pandemic has affected many companies’ ability to pay dividends. Some companies have seen their revenues fall, meaning they have less cash to pay out to shareholders. Other sectors are taking a cautious approach, and while they have some cash now, they have chosen to cut dividends to protect the future of the business, and best serve employees and the public.

    The HL Multi-Manager portfolios invest in a broad range of funds. These funds, in turn, are invested in a wide selection of underlying shares and bonds. These investments include shares in a number of companies which have cut or suspended their dividend.

    We also expect income from bonds will be impacted, though to a lesser extent. When there is an economic slowdown, this can mean some companies struggle to repay their debt. Bond funds hold a diverse spread of underlying investments. But if an issuer isn’t able to pay a bondholder there could be an impact on the fund’s yield.

    Cuts to income payments on the HL Multi-Manager funds

    The Multi-Manager team has spoken to the managers of the underlying funds about their expectations for income for the rest of the year. As a result they’ve taken the decision to cut the dividend on four of the Multi-Manager funds to reflect the current circumstances and the market outlook.

    The HL portfolio managers expect these cuts to be temporary, and hope to be in a position to increase dividends again in due course.

    The aim is to provide some uplift in the year-end dividend payment, due to be paid on 30 October 2020.

    The reduced dividend payments are shown below, but it’s important to note that the income stream will be under constant review. Further changes might be necessary as the coronavirus situation develops, and as the economic outlook becomes clearer. Income is variable and not guaranteed.

    Although no one really knows how long the impact of the virus is going to last, we take encouragement in the conversations we’ve had with fund managers. While there have been significant dividend cuts, a number of firms are expected to reinstate dividends in the near to medium term, although as ever there are no guarantees. We’ll stay in close contact with the underlying managers and continue to monitor their investments.

    How dividends have been adjusted

    The following cuts are based on the assumption that dividends from the UK stock market fall by 50%, global dividends fall by 25% and income from bonds falls by 5%. Income from bond holdings has been falling over the past year as money from maturing bonds was re-invested into lower yielding assets. There has therefore been an additional reduction in our assumptions to maintain a cautious approach.

    The cuts will take effect from the payment due on 29 May.

    Fund Current monthly income per share (p) Monthly income per share from 29 May (p)
    HL Multi-Manager Equity & Bond 0.26 0.22
    HL Multi-Manager Strategic Bond 0.32 0.22
    HL Multi-Manager Income & Growth 0.35 0.175
    HL Multi-Manager High Income 0.375 0.275

    HL Multi-Manager funds are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Related Articles

    Japan stock market update – how's it handling coronavirus?

    30 April

    Global versus UK equity income – home or away?

    28 April

    Is now the time to invest in bond funds?

    16 April

    ESG investing – the new normal?

    14 April

    Are passive investors missing a trick?

    8 April

    Editor's choice – our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

    • Latest comment on economies and markets
    • Expert investment research
    • Financial planning tips
    Sign up

    Related articles

    Category: Wealth 50

    Japan stock market update – how's it handling coronavirus?

    Dominic Rowles, Investment Analyst, looks at the impact of coronavirus in Japan, how the stock market has reacted and outlines some important dates for your diary if you invest in Japanese funds.

    Dominic Rowles

    30 Apr 2020 5 min read

    Category: Funds

    Global versus UK equity income – home or away?

    Jonathon Curtis, Investment Analyst, explores how investing in global equity income could benefit your portfolio and looks at three global income funds with a focus on high-quality companies.

    Jonathon Curtis

    28 Apr 2020 9 min read

    Category: Funds

    Is now the time to invest in bond funds?

    We look at how bonds can play a part in a diversified portfolio. We then review three funds we think are well-placed to take advantage of current opportunities.

    Joseph Hill

    16 Apr 2020 9 min read

    Category: Funds

    ESG investing – the new normal?

    Hannah Duncan takes a closer look at how the popularity of Environmental, Social and Government (ESG) funds has soared in recent years and how some are currently outperforming mainstream indices.

    Hannah Duncan

    14 Apr 2020 4 min read