HL Multi-Manager Funds – Update on LF Equity Income Fund (formerly Woodford Equity Income)

At the end of August 2020, investors in the LF Equity Income Fund received a third capital distribution, which equated to just under 40% of the remaining Fund. Subsequently, the weights of the Fund in the HL Multi Manager Funds all dropped below 1.5%. Seven out of ten Multi Manager Funds now have an exposure of less than 0.5% in the LF Equity Income Fund or no exposure at all.

As at 29 September 2020, the total invested in the LF Equity Income Fund is 0.61% of the total value of the HL Multi-Manager funds. It is held in six of the portfolios; it makes up 0.39% of Balanced Managed,0.43% Special Situations, 1.46% of Income & Growth, 0.69% of Equity & Bond, 0.74% of UK Growth and 0.24% of Strategic Assets.

While investors in the LF Equity Income Fund cannot currently buy or sell units, trading the Multi-Manager portfolios is not restricted and you can buy and sell the portfolios as normal.

What happens next?

We are speaking to Link, the fund's administrator and the regulator and will keep clients informed of further information and when we expect further money to be returned.

You do not have to take any action – the fund managers will continue to deploy the cash as it comes in as quickly and efficiently as possible. And will make decisions on where the best value can be found for our clients at the time.

As always we’re determined to deliver the best long-term outcomes for investors in our Multi-Manager funds. We will keep you updated of any significant changes.

The HL Multi-Manager Funds are managed by our sister company HL Fund Managers Ltd.