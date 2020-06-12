Households are saving 200% more during lockdown, but are they getting a good deal?

Lockdown measures have changed our lives in lots of ways over the past few months. For some, it’s meant getting used to a lower income. But for others it’s caused a large drop in the amount we spend.

A lot of people have already put the extra money to good use by paying down their debts and increasing their savings.

Figures from the Bank of England show that households saved more than £30bn extra over March to April, with both months now first and second in terms of increased savings, ever. This compares to a £10bn rise in savings over January to February.

Increase in savings deposits - households

Source: Bank of England 2 June 2020

But this has come at a time when savings rates are plummeting. The average instant access rate is just 0.21%, down from 0.39% at the start of the year. The average 1 year fix has also fallen from 0.97% to 0.60%.

Why it’s important to shop around

According to our own survey, most of us will look to our existing bank or those on the high street when it comes to choosing a savings provider. But this is unlikely to get you the best return. High street banks pay some of the lowest rates – most are, or shortly will be, paying just 0.01% on instant access accounts. That’s just £1 interest on a savings pot of £10,000 after one year.

It could pay to look further afield for your savings.

Get competitive savings rates, without the hassle

Active Savings helps you do this by making it easier to get a competitive rate on your savings. With one online account you can pick and mix easy access and fixed term savings products from a range of banks and building societies. It cuts out the hassle of applying to different providers to get good rates and lets you manage all of your savings in one place.

There are competitive rates to choose from, up to 0.55% (AER/Gross*) on easy access and 1.00% (AER/Gross) on a 1 year fix.

This article isn't personal advice, so you need to be comfortable with making your own decisions.

Get a £25 bonus If you open an Active Savings account by 17 June, add £5,000 or more by debit card and provide us with an instruction as to where you would like to save within 60 days, you could qualify for a £25 bonus. All we ask is you then keep your Active Savings balance above £5,000 for 6 months. Full terms are in the link below. See full terms Find out more

Remember inflation reduces the future spending power of money. Once in a fixed term product you cannot normally access the money until maturity.

Products available through Active Savings can be added or withdrawn at any time. Minimum deposit requirements apply to individual products. Instant access products allow immediate cash withdrawals. Active Savings offer easy access products where withdrawals usually take one working day.

*AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) shows what the interest rate would be if interest was paid and compounded once each year. It helps you compare the interest rates on different savings products.

Gross means the interest rate without any tax deducted. Interest is paid gross. You’re responsible for paying any tax due on interest that exceeds your Personal Savings Allowance to HM Revenue & Customs. Tax treatment can change.

The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.