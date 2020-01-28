How financial advice can help

January’s not just the month to kick the bad habits, but to start the good ones.

When it comes to investing we think it’s a great time to think about rebalancing your portfolio. A few times a year is sensible for most of us, if our circumstances don’t change – far less gruelling than the daily morning run. But it’s invaluable when it comes to your investing success.

Make sure your investments still align with your objectives, and think about taking some profits in your winners to top up those that haven’t done as well, as long as your investment case still stands.

It can also be the right time to get a second opinion from an expert. Our financial advisers can make sure you’re on the right track towards achieving your investment goals, all while saving you time and effort.

When else to consider financial advice

There are key moments when expert advice can make all the difference:

Investing a lump sum It’s daunting deciding what to do with a cash lump sum. Our professional advisers make it easy by helping you to make the most of your money by making the best investment decisions for you. They’ll make sure you’re taking the right level of investment risk and investing in the right areas to meet your objectives whilst making the most of your tax allowances. Your retirement Your retirement is unique to you. Ask yourself, after a lifetime of work what do you want to do when you retire and what’s important to you? We work with people like this every day. Helping them choose the right investments, taking them another step closer to their dream retirement.

You could benefit from

Peace of mind – having an expert review your portfolio and make recommendations based on your personal circumstances can give you the confidence that the investment decisions are right for you.

Saving time now and in the future – a financial adviser does the work so you don’t have to, which in turn could save you time. Taking financial advice can result in a comprehensive financial plan that can be followed for years to come. It’ll just need to be monitored to make sure it’s still appropriate if circumstances change.

Value for money – advice at HL typically won't cost more than 1% (+VAT) of the amount advised on.

We won’t suggest you take advice if it’s not right for you.

How to get started

For just a couple of hours of your time, a financial adviser can assess your situation and help put your portfolio in a better position to meet your goals.

If you’re facing a situation where you think personal financial advice could add value, our professional advisers can help.

We’ll only suggest you take advice if it will be of benefit to you.

