How to get better returns on your savings, and get a £25 bonus

The current environment is affecting many people’s finances. So it’s arguably more important than ever to get the best return you can on cash savings.

But at a time when lots of us are looking at our cash savings in more detail, savings rates are being cut across the market. The average instant access rate stood at 0.41% at the start of the year but is now down to just 0.28%. The average 1 year fix is now 0.73%, down from 0.97%.

These are just average figures – you might be getting more or much less. Some high-street banks are paying just 0.01% on some instant access accounts, and others have announced they will follow suit soon. That’s just £1 interest on a savings pot of £10,000, after a whole year.

If you have your savings with a high-street bank it could be time to look a little further afield.

Get better rates, without the hassle

Opening savings accounts with a new provider is usually a lot of hassle – going through new application forms and having to prove who you are every time. You’ll probably need to set it up and remember new security information too.

Active Savings is here to help.

With one account you can pick and mix easy access and fixed term savings products from a range of banks and building societies. Once you’re set up, there’s no more paperwork or forms when you want to move your savings or open new products. And it’s easy to manage allowing you to see all your savings alongside other Hargreaves Lansdown investments in one online account.

There are great rates to choose from, up to 0.75% (AER/Gross*) on easy access and 1.35% (AER/Gross) on a 1 year fix. There’s also a wide selection of products, including fixed terms up to three years.

