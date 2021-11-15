How to prosper in a post-pandemic world

In the summer issue of the Investment Times, I wrote about how two views make a market.

The issue focused on how having a different view doesn't mean you're right or wrong. The important thing is to make sure you don't sway to one side too much. Uphold the basic investing principle of holding lots of different investments for as long as you can, and you won't go far wrong.

While the investment principle of holding a diversified portfolio for the long term isn't going to go out of date anytime soon, the investment world is ever changing. And when the investment world changes, it's important to make sure you change with the times too. The pandemic has made this truer than ever before.

While we're making good progress in recovering from the pandemic hangover, it's unlikely to be all clear skies ahead. Inflation fears are mounting, energy markets have been stumbling and governments around the world are starting to look at how to claw back the piles of debt they've had to accumulate.

However, if you look past the pandemic, it's been fairly steady seas for stock markets for over a decade. It's worth reminding ourselves that investing does come with ups and downs, as you can see from the table below. Investing isn't an opportunity to make a quick buck – you could lose more than you put in if you're not sensible.

It might not be smooth sailing investing in a post-pandemic world, but as investors, that's what we should expect.

As we slowly get back to a new normal, we see opportunity for investors willing to change with the times. Don't wait for hindsight to tell us it was a no-brainer. Those willing to stick it out and evolve will likely be rewarded.

So how do we change with the times?

We don't have to look very far to help make investing in the future that little bit easier. It can pay to look back to the past, take note of what's happening today and take some of these lessons into the future.

HL celebrated its 40th birthday this year. In the autumn issue of the Investment Times, we've taken the opportunity to look back at how things have changed, how investing has evolved, what the future could hold, and how investors could prosper.

You'll find the issue full of investment ideas to take advantage of in a post-pandemic world. Remember there are lots more ideas on our website. The table below shows how sectors and different parts of the world come in and out of fashion at different times. Holding something of everything, with small tweaks to the areas you're most confident in is a sensible approach to growing your wealth over the long term.

Everyone's goals and circumstances are also different and investing isn't a one size fits all approach.

Remember, past performance isn't a guide to the future. All investments rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Annual performance across the major sectors (%)

Scroll across to see the full image.

View the 2011-2016 global sector performance table in text format Scroll across to see the full table. 2011-12 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 North America 20.15 Japan 32.58 North America 15.87 UK Government Bonds 7.96 Global Emerging Markets 38.54 Global High Yield Bonds 18.75 Europe (ex UK) 26.85 Global 7.90 Japan 3.94 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 37.71 UK All Companies 17.41 UK All Companies 22.48 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 6.71 Europe (ex UK) 3.58 Japan 32.61 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 15.61 North America 20.58 UK Corporate Bonds 6.38 North America 3.24 North America 31.87 Europe (ex UK) 14.45 Global 18.99 UK All Companies 5.84 UK Corporate Bonds 2.66 Global 27.21 Global 12.98 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 7.46 UK Government Bonds 5.45 Global Corporate Bonds 2.23 Europe (ex UK) 18.58 Global Emerging Markets 12.60 Global High Yield Bonds 6.47 Global Corporate Bonds 5.07 UK All Companies 1.68 Global Government Bonds 17.03 UK Corporate Bonds 12.25 UK Corporate Bonds 2.45 Global High Yield Bonds 4.68 Global Government Bonds 1.14 Global Corporate Bonds 16.39 UK Government Bonds 8.09 Global Emerging Markets 0.97 Europe (ex UK) 4.13 Global -0.08 UK Government Bonds 15.51 Global Government Bonds 3.65 Global Corporate Bonds -0.32 Global Emerging Markets 3.23 Global High Yield Bonds -3.53 UK Corporate Bonds 12.05 Japan -5.25 Global Government Bonds -3.08 Global Government Bonds 2.10 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) -7.30 UK All Companies 11.98 Global Corporate Bonds N/A* UK Government Bonds -4.21 Japan -0.46 Global Emerging Markets -14.24 Global High Yield Bonds 11.77

Past performance isn't a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM, from 30/09/11 to 30/09/21, IA sector performance. *Full year performance data not available.

Scroll across to see the full image.

View the 2016-2021 global sector performance table in text format Scroll across to see the full table. 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 Europe (ex UK) 22.09 North America 19.51 UK Government Bonds 13.63 North America 9.02 UK All Companies 32.49 Global Emerging Markets 17.84 Japan 12.14 Global Government Bonds 11.47 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 7.59 North America 26.81 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 15.44 Global 11.80 UK Corporate Bonds 9.04 Global 7.38 Global 23.79 Global 15.01 UK All Companies 5.63 Global Corporate Bonds 8.60 UK Corporate Bonds 4.20 Europe (ex UK) 22.39 North America 14.77 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 4.04 Global Emerging Markets 7.30 UK Government Bonds 4.07 Global Emerging Markets 18.57 UK All Companies 13.84 Europe (ex UK) 1.81 North America 7.22 Japan 3.84 Japan 17.47 Japan 13.78 Global High Yield Bonds 0.86 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 6.09 Global Corporate Bonds 3.82 Asia Pacific (ex Japan) 15.32 Global High Yield Bonds 6.77 UK Government Bonds 0.63 Global High Yield Bonds 6.05 Europe (ex UK) 3.48 Global High Yield Bonds 7.90 Global Corporate Bonds 1.87 UK Corporate Bonds 0.13 Global 5.88 Global Emerging Markets 2.05 Global Corporate Bonds 2.12 UK Corporate Bonds 0.57 Global Government Bonds -0.56 Europe (ex UK) 1.96 Global Government Bonds 1.57 UK Corporate Bonds 1.30 Global Government Bonds -2.28 Global Emerging Markets -0.76 UK All Companies 0.08 Global High Yield Bonds -0.16 Global Government Bonds -4.52 UK Government Bonds -5.73 Global Corporate Bonds -0.95 Japan -1.18 UK All Companies -13.13 UK Government Bonds -7.23

Past performance isn't a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM, from 30/09/11 to 30/09/21, IA sector performance. *Full year performance data not available.

