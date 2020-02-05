Skip to main content
Category: Currency
    • How will the pound perform in 2020?

    Our latest report looks at the big issues affecting the pound and what a range of investment experts predict for sterling this year.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    5 February 2020

    Ever since the referendum in 2016, Brexit has been one of the main drivers on the value of the pound.

    Now we’ve left the EU, you may think 2020 has a more certain outlook. But each year brings a mix of events that sway the currency markets.

    For starters we’ve not seen the back of Brexit.

    The Prime Minister has an ambitious timeline to have a trade deal in place by the end of the year. The outcome of which will affect the pound.

    And let’s not forget events overseas will also affect sterling exchange rates.

    We could see new monetary policy from the European Central Bank. On the other side of the Atlantic, Donald Trump will be gearing up for his own election later in the year.

    Those are by no means the only things to watch out for.

    To help keep you one step ahead, we surveyed some of the UK’s leading investment experts. Our exclusive Sterling Outlook 2020 report reveals:

    • Predictions for sterling/euro and sterling/US dollar exchange rates in 2020
    • What could impact currency markets throughout the year
    • 10 key events that changed the currency markets in 2019
    • How to make significant savings when exchanging your money

      The outlook and forecasts are the views of the survey participants, not Hargreaves Lansdown. They are information only and should not be read as personal advice. It is also not a recommendation to trade any of the currencies mentioned. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

      The Hargreaves Lansdown Currency Service is a trading name of Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, One College Square South, Anchor Road, Bristol, BS1 5HL. Company Registered in England & Wales No. 1896481. It is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a Payment Institution under the Payment Services Regulations 2017. The Firm Reference number is 115248.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

