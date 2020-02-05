How will the pound perform in 2020?

Ever since the referendum in 2016, Brexit has been one of the main drivers on the value of the pound.

Now we’ve left the EU, you may think 2020 has a more certain outlook. But each year brings a mix of events that sway the currency markets.

For starters we’ve not seen the back of Brexit.

The Prime Minister has an ambitious timeline to have a trade deal in place by the end of the year. The outcome of which will affect the pound.

And let’s not forget events overseas will also affect sterling exchange rates.

We could see new monetary policy from the European Central Bank. On the other side of the Atlantic, Donald Trump will be gearing up for his own election later in the year.

Those are by no means the only things to watch out for.

To help keep you one step ahead, we surveyed some of the UK’s leading investment experts. Our exclusive Sterling Outlook 2020 report reveals:

Predictions for sterling/euro and sterling/US dollar exchange rates in 2020

What could impact currency markets throughout the year

10 key events that changed the currency markets in 2019

How to make significant savings when exchanging your money

Download your copy. Simply complete the form below.

Sterling Outlook 2020 - download your copy