Coronavirus - we're here to help
From how to access your account online, scam awareness, your wellbeing and our community we're here to help.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log in to HL Account
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • ISA choices – what they say about us

    More people added money to their ISA in the 2018/19 tax year compared to the year before. Hannah Duncan looks at the potential links between our ISA choices and our salary, location and gender.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Hannah Duncan

    17 August 2020

    ISAs are still very popular with savers and investors.

    In the 2018/19 tax year, 11.2 million people paid a total of £67.5 billion into adult ISAs – up on the previous year – that’s just over £6,000 on average into each one.

    Looking at the latest HMRC results, there are some clear trends in our choices of tax-efficient saving and investing.

    This article isn’t personal advice. Tax rules can change and their benefits depend on your personal circumstances. If you’re not sure if an ISA is right for you please ask for advice.

    How much we earn influences the type of ISA we go for

    The introduction of the personal savings allowance in April 2016, allowing savers to earn up to £1,000 in savings income tax-free depending on their tax band, saw cash ISA numbers plummet. But in the year to April 2019 subscriptions started to increase – attracting more than three quarters of all ISA savers.

    Stocks and Shares ISAs, meanwhile, had a far tougher year – with fewer people paying into a Stocks and Shares ISA than any year since the 2008 financial crisis. This might not be a surprise when you think back. There was an enormous amount of uncertainty around Brexit, and a deadline looming in March 2019. The fact an agreement looked unlikely by the deadline was a worry for lots of investors.

    But interestingly people who earn more than £30,000 a year tend to only invest their money in a Stocks and Shares ISA. While people who earn less than £30,000 a year prefer to store their money in Cash ISA.

    How much we earn also impacts the amount we hold in an ISA.

    The largest group of ISA subscribers earn between £10,000 and £19,999 each year. These people have managed to save up an impressive average of £23,380 in their account in total. This is more than one year’s full wages.

    You’d expect higher earners to have the largest ISA pots. And while they do, people with salaries of more than £150,000 each year manage to store up around half of their income (with an average of £84,530).

    Annual Income Average amount of money held in an ISA
    £0 - £4,999 £13,136
    £5,000 - £9,999 £18,795
    £10,000 – £19,999 £23,385
    £20,000 - £29,999 £25,468
    £30,000 - £49,999 £28,928
    £50,000 - £99,999 £40,014
    £100,000 - £149,999 £56,462
    £150,000 or more £84,528

    Source HMRC for the 2017/18 tax year. Correct as at June 2020.

    London isn't the ISA capital

    Londoners are the worst in England at putting their money into an ISA.

    Only 37% of people living in London have an ISA. Interestingly, those in the South West of England are the best at subscribing to ISAs. A whopping 48% of these coastal characters have at least one ISA.

    But, it’s the South East which has the most money in their pots, with an average of £31,177.

    Location Percentage of adult population with an ISA Average amount in an ISA
    English regions
    North East 39.3% £21,370
    North West & Merseyside 40.5% £22,958
    Yorkshire & The Humber 41.3% £24,537
    East Midlands 42.7% £23,446
    West Midlands 41.7% £23,875
    East of England 46.2% £27,541
    London 37.0% £29,225
    South East 46.3% £31,177
    South West 47.7% £28,558
    England 42.6% £26,649
    Wales 40.5% £23,016
    Scotland 37.6% £24,972
    Northern Ireland 31.2% £20,765

    Source HMRC for the 2017/18 tax year. Correct as at June 2020.

    Does gender impact our ISA preference?

    More women held an ISA at the end of the 2017/18 tax year – at just under 11.5 million compared to just over 10.5 million men.

    The split is more interesting when you look at who prefers cash over stocks and shares.

    Women made up 55% of those paying into just a Cash ISA. Men on the other hand made up 56% of those paying into just a Stocks and Shares ISA.

    In fact, only about a quarter of women that subscribed to an ISA chose a Stocks and Shares ISA compared to about a third for men. This could mean men are more willing to take risks with their money.

    But another big factor at play is that women earn less than men on average., and people need to have enough income to be comfortable investing. As we saw earlier, ISA preference tends to reach a tipping point when our income reaches £30,000 – before then we’re more likely to have a Cash ISA, and after that we’re more likely to favour Stocks and Shares ISAs. Of course you need to think about how much risk you’re happy taking and your goals when deciding what’s right for you.

    The HL Stocks and Shares ISA

    If you want to invest your ISA allowance, the good news is it’s easy. It takes about ten minutes to get started.

    You can do it all online from £100 lump sum or £25 monthly direct debit. All you need is your debit card and national insurance number. Remember unlike the security offered by cash, investments will rise and fall and value, so you could get back less than you put in. Investing should typically only be considered to help reach your longer terms goals.

    Find out more about ISAs

    Coming soon: The HL Cash ISA

    We’re working on a number of new developments to our Active Savings service, including a Cash ISA.

    Register now and be among the first to hear about the Cash ISA when it’s available

    REGISTER FOR HL CASH ISA ALERTS

    Hannah Duncan is an investment writer, and founder of Hannah Duncan Investment Content, with years of experience producing content for global leaders in finance and retail.



    What did you think of this article?

    What did you think of this article?

    Thanks for your feedback

    Click here

    What did you think of this article?

    Thanks for your feedback

    Click here

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Related Articles

    Should younger people be considering financial advice?

    17 August

    Taking up to 25% tax-free cash from a pension – what you need to know

    13 August

    Inheritance tax – is your area paying the most?

    10 August

    Pension freedoms 5 years on – what the coronavirus crisis teaches us

    10 August

    What to do with your lockdown savings?

    4 August

    Editor's choice – our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

    • Latest comment on economies and markets
    • Expert investment research
    • Financial planning tips
    Sign up

    Related articles

    Category: Financial Advice

    Should younger people be considering financial advice?

    A recent survey showed that younger people wish they’d considered financial advice following COVID-19. We’ve explained how you can get financial advice and how it could help.

    Nick Colman

    17 Aug 2020 3 min read

    Category: Investing and saving

    Taking up to 25% tax-free cash from a pension – what you need to know

    We take a look at what you need to know about taking tax-free cash from a pension, and uncover some of the most common misconceptions.

    Isabel McDougall

    13 Aug 2020 5 min read

    Category: Investing and saving

    Inheritance tax – is your area paying the most?

    With over £5.1bn being paid in inheritance tax last year, we look at which areas had the highest IHT bills and give some practical tips to help reduce any future IHT bills.

    Laura Burridge

    10 Aug 2020 5 min read

    Category: Investing and saving

    Pension freedoms 5 years on – what the coronavirus crisis teaches us

    Five years on since the introduction of pension freedoms, we look at how the coronavirus crisis has influenced pension withdrawals, and why it might prove the freedom naysayers wrong.

    Nadeem Umar

    10 Aug 2020 5 min read