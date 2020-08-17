ISA choices – what they say about us

ISAs are still very popular with savers and investors.

In the 2018/19 tax year, 11.2 million people paid a total of £67.5 billion into adult ISAs – up on the previous year – that’s just over £6,000 on average into each one.

Looking at the latest HMRC results, there are some clear trends in our choices of tax-efficient saving and investing.

This article isn’t personal advice. Tax rules can change and their benefits depend on your personal circumstances. If you’re not sure if an ISA is right for you please ask for advice.

How much we earn influences the type of ISA we go for

The introduction of the personal savings allowance in April 2016, allowing savers to earn up to £1,000 in savings income tax-free depending on their tax band, saw cash ISA numbers plummet. But in the year to April 2019 subscriptions started to increase – attracting more than three quarters of all ISA savers.

Stocks and Shares ISAs, meanwhile, had a far tougher year – with fewer people paying into a Stocks and Shares ISA than any year since the 2008 financial crisis. This might not be a surprise when you think back. There was an enormous amount of uncertainty around Brexit, and a deadline looming in March 2019. The fact an agreement looked unlikely by the deadline was a worry for lots of investors.

But interestingly people who earn more than £30,000 a year tend to only invest their money in a Stocks and Shares ISA. While people who earn less than £30,000 a year prefer to store their money in Cash ISA.

How much we earn also impacts the amount we hold in an ISA.

The largest group of ISA subscribers earn between £10,000 and £19,999 each year. These people have managed to save up an impressive average of £23,380 in their account in total. This is more than one year’s full wages.

You’d expect higher earners to have the largest ISA pots. And while they do, people with salaries of more than £150,000 each year manage to store up around half of their income (with an average of £84,530).

Annual Income Average amount of money held in an ISA £0 - £4,999 £13,136 £5,000 - £9,999 £18,795 £10,000 – £19,999 £23,385 £20,000 - £29,999 £25,468 £30,000 - £49,999 £28,928 £50,000 - £99,999 £40,014 £100,000 - £149,999 £56,462 £150,000 or more £84,528

Source HMRC for the 2017/18 tax year. Correct as at June 2020.

London isn't the ISA capital

Londoners are the worst in England at putting their money into an ISA.

Only 37% of people living in London have an ISA. Interestingly, those in the South West of England are the best at subscribing to ISAs. A whopping 48% of these coastal characters have at least one ISA.

But, it’s the South East which has the most money in their pots, with an average of £31,177.

Location Percentage of adult population with an ISA Average amount in an ISA English regions North East 39.3% £21,370 North West & Merseyside 40.5% £22,958 Yorkshire & The Humber 41.3% £24,537 East Midlands 42.7% £23,446 West Midlands 41.7% £23,875 East of England 46.2% £27,541 London 37.0% £29,225 South East 46.3% £31,177 South West 47.7% £28,558 England 42.6% £26,649 Wales 40.5% £23,016 Scotland 37.6% £24,972 Northern Ireland 31.2% £20,765

Source HMRC for the 2017/18 tax year. Correct as at June 2020.

Does gender impact our ISA preference?

More women held an ISA at the end of the 2017/18 tax year – at just under 11.5 million compared to just over 10.5 million men.

The split is more interesting when you look at who prefers cash over stocks and shares.

Women made up 55% of those paying into just a Cash ISA. Men on the other hand made up 56% of those paying into just a Stocks and Shares ISA.

In fact, only about a quarter of women that subscribed to an ISA chose a Stocks and Shares ISA compared to about a third for men. This could mean men are more willing to take risks with their money.

But another big factor at play is that women earn less than men on average., and people need to have enough income to be comfortable investing. As we saw earlier, ISA preference tends to reach a tipping point when our income reaches £30,000 – before then we’re more likely to have a Cash ISA, and after that we’re more likely to favour Stocks and Shares ISAs. Of course you need to think about how much risk you’re happy taking and your goals when deciding what’s right for you.

