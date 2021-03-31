ISA deadline 5 April – how to secure your tax allowance in minutes

The tax year ends soon. But it’s not too late to take advantage of this year’s £20,000 ISA allowance. You’ll need to do this before 11:59pm on 5 April.

Using your ISA allowance to shelter your investments from UK income and capital gains tax could mean you get to keep more of any potential returns.

You can also add cash to a Stocks and Shares ISA before the deadline and then invest it later on, even if that’s after the 5 April.

Here’s how to secure your ISA allowance and 3 reasons to do it before the deadline.

Remember tax rules can change and any benefits depend on your circumstances.

This article is not personal advice. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

3 reasons to consider a Stocks and Shares ISA

1. Save tax

Investing in ISAs gives you the opportunity to grow your money free of UK income tax and capital gains tax. So if your investments go up in value, you won’t have to pay capital gains tax. And if your investments generate an income, you won’t pay UK income tax either.

Remember investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

There’s also no need to declare ISAs on your tax return, making your finances even simpler.

2. Access your money when you need to

Putting money into a Stocks and Shares ISA doesn’t mean you’re locked in forever. In fact, part of the ISA’s popularity over the years has been being able to access your money when you need to.

Although investing in Stocks and Shares ISAs is for the long term, you can always access money in your ISA. If you’re planning on investing for 5, 10, 20 years or even longer, you’ll know you can get hold of your money if you need to.

3. Generous allowances

At a time where other tax breaks are being cut and frozen, being able to use your ISA allowance makes ISAs even more attractive.

Today, investors can shelter up to £20,000 in ISAs, meaning a couple could shelter £40,000 of their wealth in this tax year alone.

How to open an ISA in minutes

The quickest way to open an ISA is online. Once you’ve decided to open or top up an ISA, you can get started in minutes. All you’ll need to do is:

Make sure you’re happy with our terms and conditions (including Tariff of Charges) and key features Have your debit card and National Insurance number to hand Complete one online form

