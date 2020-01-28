LF Equity Income – Frequently asked questions

What can I do with the money from the wind-up payment?

You can invest the money, hold it on your account as cash to invest at a later date or, if outside a SIPP, you can withdraw it.

You don’t need to make a decision now, the cash will stay on your account until you tell us what you’d like to do.

Will the money be automatically reinvested in another fund?

The money won’t be automatically reinvested.

You can invest the money when logged into your account online, by written instruction in the post, or by calling us on 0117 980 9800.

Will the initial payment be credited to the income or capital section of my account?

The payment will be made to the capital section of the account in which you hold the fund.

What if I hold it in an ISA/SIPP?

The payment will not affect your ISA or pension allowances. The payment will be treated as a return of capital rather than an income payment.

How long will the wind-up take to fully complete, and when will the next payments be made?

We’re not sure how long the full wind-up will take to complete. We’re waiting on further updates from Link Asset Services, and we’ll keep you up to date as more information is announced.

Most of the easier-to-sell investments which made up the majority of the fund have now been sold, reflected by the size of the initial payment compared to the latest unit price. What’s left are predominantly the harder-to-sell investments, which make up a smaller proportion of the fund, and will take longer to sell.

Will each distribution be a disposal for capital gains tax purposes?

Link Asset Services has confirmed that any proceeds from the winding up, including cash payments, will be deemed a part disposal for capital gains tax purposes.

Any liabilities depend on your personal circumstances, so if you’re not sure how it might affect you, please speak to a tax expert.

Will the cost price of my investment change?

As approximately 74.05% of the fund is being returned, the cost price of remaining investments will be reduced in line with this percentage.

Cost prices shown in your online account should not be used for capital gains tax purposes. If you’re not sure how it might affect you, please speak to a tax expert.

How can I decide where to invest now?

We publish research on funds to help you make the decisions that are right for you.

Our latest fund research or sector reviews are good places to start. If you’d like more from us, you can take a look at our latest ideas.

For tailored advice, we can put you in touch with a financial adviser.

What have we been doing since the suspension of the LF Equity Income Fund (formerly Woodford Equity Income Fund)?

When the Woodford Equity Income Fund and Woodford Income Focus Fund were suspended, we waived our platform fee on all assets held in these funds.

Since then we’ve set up a dedicated Helpdesk, helping clients who own investments in the suspended Woodford Equity Income Fund and Woodford Income Focus Fund.

We’ve taken on board the feedback from our clients, and listened to what they had to say. We’ve reviewed our Wealth 50 and sought other independent insights. As a result, we will be making changes, including a greater focus on transparency and a new structure to our research notes, for those clients who want a deeper level of information, and new functionality on our platform to help those who want to follow a more independent path. More details will follow in the coming months.

On 16 December we announced the appointment of a new independent non-executive director – adding increased independent scrutiny, challenge and oversight.

We’ve been in regular contact with Link Asset Services, and shared our clients’ views on the proposed next steps regarding the Woodford Income Focus Fund. Throughout, we’ve kept investors up-to-date with the latest developments.

Will I continue to see the fund price regularly on the website and in my account?

Link Asset Services has said it will continue to update and publish the net asset value per unit of the LF Equity Income Fund (previously Woodford Equity Income Fund) regularly.

This will be daily until we are notified otherwise, and we’ll let you know if anything changes.