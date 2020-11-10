Lockdown 2.0 – 4 ways lockdown can give us more, from less

As most of us head into our second lockdown, it’s hard not to focus on what we lost at the beginning of the year.

For some it’s been a job or a home. For others, a family member or a dear friend. There isn’t anyone the pandemic hasn’t affected.

Although our plans continue to change and normality seems even more distant than before, it’s also important to remember the positive changes we’ve made since the restrictions began.

It’s given us more time, and we’ve spent it wisely UK adults gained an extra 44 minutes of leisure time on average each day during lockdown. We’ve also increased how much we do around the house and in the garden by 147%. Bike sales have also soared by over 60%. It seems we’ve reassessed our work-life balance. Lots of us spent less time commuting to jobs, and more time being productive in those jobs. We’ve gained the freedom to wear a suit with slippers. Or listen to the radio while creating presentations. Importantly, it’s also given us more time to look into our financial futures. It’s made us act now, rather than wait until later, allowing us to plan for the longer term. It’s allowed us to spend more time with our children. And to be more grateful for teachers, too. As we continue to get more time at home, why not use some of your spare time to learn more about saving and investing? It could also be a good time to introduce younger ones to saving and the importance of financial education. After all, it’s never too early to start. And never too late to learn.

We’ve saved harder, and spent smarter Lots of us have longed for a meal in our favourite restaurant, after months of washing up three meals a day, seven days a week. But on average we’ve saved £180 per person by not eating out every week. Lots have focused less on spending more and more on spending smarter. On average we’ve become more conscious of savings, with 42% of those aged 35-54 having more in cash savings now than they did at the start of the pandemic. In fact, between March and May, we’ve saved £57.3 billion. While it won’t be the case for everyone, lots have held onto the purse strings and are in a better position to plan for a more resilient financial future.

We’re more focused on our environment Anyone that has watched Sir David Attenborough’s A Life On Our Planet will have been touched by his passion and prompted by what felt like a final warning. His message was simple – we must act now before it’s too late. Councils all over the UK have seen a boom in the amount of recycling heading to waste facilities since March. Recycle Now have said that the UK has become even more environmentally aware since lockdown with nearly 9 out of every 10 households recycling regularly. And we’ve seen a noticeable shift in how people are investing too. Responsible investing has become more and more popular. We’ve become more ecologically and socially aware, with investors keen to drive good outcomes across wider society. Committing to reduce your impact on the environment can not only encourage but empower future generations. It also helps to answer the question – what do I want to leave behind? You can make changes as big or small as you like. From swapping Christmas wrapping to recycled paper and booking ‘green’ grocery delivery slots, to more long-term financial choices like investing more responsibly. It all adds up. How to build a responsible investment portfolio