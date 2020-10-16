Lockdown savings? How to use them to take control of your financial future

Life since the pandemic began has been testing for many aspects of our lives. But a recent survey shows that three quarters of us managed to save money. And over a third say they now have more in savings accounts than before the crisis.

In fact, figures from the Bank of England show that we’ve saved over £81bn since March.

Increase in household savings (£bn)

Source: Bank of England August 2020

But while it’s a good thing that we’re tucking our money away, lots of us aren’t putting it to good use. More than £200bn now sits in accounts which give no return at all. That’s doubled in just 10 years.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re at all unsure, please seek advice.

How to be savvy with your money

If this sounds familiar then a small amount of effort now could put you in control of your finances for years to come.

Your first port of call should be to pay down expensive debt. Things like credit cards which have a high interest rate.

Then you should look to build an emergency fund. Between three to six months’ worth of expenses is a good start, although you might want more depending on your circumstances. An emergency fund is there to cover unexpected costs like a broken boiler or car repairs. If you’re retired you should be looking at one to three years’ worth, as it could be more difficult to build your savings back up if you need to use them.

For anything more, you could think about saving or investing.

Helping you get more from your cash

If you want to keep your money as cash, Active Savings could help.

With one online account you can pick and mix savings products from a range of banks and building societies, giving you greater control and flexibility.

You’ll get a selection of competitive rates across easy access, limited access and fixed term savings products. And it’s easy to manage, by having everything in one place.

Most high street banks pay just 0.01% on instant access products. On a savings pot of £10,000, that’s just £1 interest after a whole year. And their fixed term products are uncompetitive too. With Active Savings you could be £54 better off in an easy access product and £80 better off in a 1 year fix, based on the same £10,000 pot. And you can even get cashback on the money you save.

Instant access products allow immediate cash withdrawals, Active Savings offers easy access products where withdrawals usually take one working day.

The best rates on Active Savings Easy access Up to

0.55% | 0.55%

(AER | Gross) Limited Access Up to

0.96% | 0.96%

(AER | Gross) Up to 1 year Up to

1.10% | 1.10%

(AER | Gross) Up to 3 years Up to

1.20% | 1.20%

Please note the products above are some of our most popular, but more are available. Click the link above to see our full range. Products can be added or withdrawn at any time. Minimum deposit requirements apply to individual products.

Invest for long term returns

You could also consider investing. It gives the best opportunity for growth over the long term. But unlike the security offered by cash, investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Saving is generally better if you need the money within five years. Investing could be better when you don’t expect to need the money within five years and are willing to accept a level of risk.

If you want to invest, you can learn about the basic principles or start by comparing our investment accounts.

For help with investment ideas, why not start with our Wealth Shortlist – a group of funds selected by our analysts for their long-term performance potential.

If you already have investments or Cash ISAs elsewhere, you could get cashback if you transfer to us. If you’re thinking about transferring, please check you won't lose valuable guarantees or benefits or have to pay excessive exit fees.

