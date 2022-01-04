Major life changes – can your finances keep up?

It’s been nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, and our lives look very different to how they did in lots of ways. Life isn’t forever, so we need to make it count. We’re putting our lives and happiness first.

Our advisers also say they’re having more and more conversations with clients about bringing forward their retirement plans, driven by a desire to regain a work-life balance.

The big questions are, can you afford to bring plans forward and what do these life changes mean for your financial future?

This article will help you learn about financial planning and where advice could fit in. But the information and tips given here aren't personal advice. If you are unsure whether a course of action is right for you, you should seek advice. Remember all investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Your lifestyle decisions will affect your finances

A recent study found that more than half of UK adults say the pandemic has impacted their retirement plans.