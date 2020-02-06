Most popular Stocks and Shares ISA funds in January 2020

What a difference a month can make.

Our HL client Investor Confidence Index jumped by 21% at the start of January, to its highest level since November 2015. The Conservatives' majority win in December's general election was a pivotal moment. For the first time in nine years the UK has a government with a large majority and clear mandate.

The key for investors, as always, is to focus on your long-term goals. Make sure you’re investing enough to reach them, and that your money is spread across different areas so you’re not taking undue risk.

Where did HL’s ISA clients invest?

The list below shows the most popular funds (the most bought funds minus any sales) with HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA investors last month. It isn’t personal advice or a guide on how to invest. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk.

Investment values can fall as well as rise, so there’s no guarantee you’ll make a profit – you could get back less than you put in. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, please ask us for advice.

Funds are listed in alphabetical order.

Below we look at two of January's most popular ISA funds in more detail.

Aviva Inv UK Listed Equity Income

Chris Murphy and James Balfour, managers of Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Income, focus on finding high-quality, cash-generative businesses. They think these businesses have the best chance of growing their dividends, which are paid to investors, and their share prices over the longer term. They invest in a relatively small number of businesses, including smaller companies, which could aid performance but both of these factors add risk.

The companies the fund invests in may already be growing strongly, or have experienced a setback but have the potential to turn it around. Importantly, the managers only invest when they think a company's shares look good value and can be bought at a price that doesn't reflect their longer-term potential.

The managers are confident there could be good times ahead for the UK stock market. They think it's home to plenty of good, strong businesses that could generate high returns and strong cash flows into the future although of course there are no guarantees.

Annual percentage growth Jan 15 -

Jan 16 Jan 16 -

Jan 17 Jan 17 -

Jan 18 Jan 18 -

Jan 19 Jan 19 -

Jan 20 Aviva Inv UK Listed Equity Income -0.9% 13.4% 12.3% -5.7% 15.0% FTSE All-Share -4.6% 20.1% 11.3% -3.8% 10.7%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM to 31/01/2020

Legal & General International Index Trust

Tracker funds are one of the simplest ways to invest.

The Legal & General International Index aims to track the FTSE World ex UK Index as closely as possible. It invests in over 2,000 companies in countries from all over the world, except the UK. US companies dominate the global stock market and therefore the fund. But there are also lots of companies from other countries like Japan, France, Canada, and even some from higher-risk emerging markets.

The fund has a 0.08% ongoing management charge plus the HL platform charge of up to 0.45% per year. This makes it a low-cost and convenient way for investors to spread their money globally, without adding any more exposure to the UK.

Annual percentage growth Jan 15 -

Jan 16 Jan 16 -

Jan 17 Jan 17 -

Jan 18 Jan 18 -

Jan 19 Jan 19 -

Jan 20 Legal & General International Index Trust -1.8% 36.1% 12.7% 0.1% 18.5% FTSE World Europe ex UK 0.4% 34.6% 12.9% 1.2% 17.6%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM to 31/01/2020

