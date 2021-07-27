New podcast from HL

In our pilot episode ’Eat and Greet’ our hosts Susannah Streeter and Sarah Coles discuss inflation and cryptocurrency. Plus, a sector deep dive with a special guest, restaurateur Morfudd Richards talks on the challenges facing the hospitality industry. HL’s Steve Clayton and Sophie Lund-Yates also bring commentary on market trends and what’s coming in the world of equities.

The full series will be starting later this year. Listen to the first episode now and let us know what you liked or what you’d like to hear more on.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investment rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.

