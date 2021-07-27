Soon we’ll not be supporting this browser anymore.
Category: Investing and saving
    • New podcast from HL

    The ‘Switch Your Money On’ podcast from HL is launching its pilot episode this week, available to stream on Spotify.

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    27 July 2021

    In our pilot episode ’Eat and Greet’ our hosts Susannah Streeter and Sarah Coles discuss inflation and cryptocurrency. Plus, a sector deep dive with a special guest, restaurateur Morfudd Richards talks on the challenges facing the hospitality industry. HL’s Steve Clayton and Sophie Lund-Yates also bring commentary on market trends and what’s coming in the world of equities.

    The full series will be starting later this year. Listen to the first episode now and let us know what you liked or what you’d like to hear more on.

    Open in Spotify

    This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investment rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.

