New Year offer – no minimum advice fee

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
14 January 2020
Most of us will need financial advice at some point in our lives. From pensions, savings and investments, to redundancy, death and inheritance tax planning – they can affect us all.
And thanks to our New Year offer, now could be a good time to talk to us.
3 ways financial advice can help you:
Financial advice is more than just picking the right investments and products.
You’ll benefit from:
- Peace of mind - be confident any investment decisions and financial plans are bespoke to your needs and goals.
- Saving money - advice at HL won't cost more than 1% (+VAT) typically. That’s a lot less than the UK average of 2.7%.
- Saving time – your adviser will do all the hard work for you, so you don’t have to. You’ll get a comprehensive financial plan that you can follow for years to come.
We won’t sell you advice if it’s not right for you. In fact, we tell 65% of people we talk to that they can save money by making their own decisions. And we show them the free tools and guides we make available, without taking advice.
Don’t leave it until tomorrow – qualify for our offer today
Don’t miss out. Book your call back to secure your free first meeting with an adviser and qualify for our New Year offer.
In January and February, there’s no minimum advice charge - normally £495+ VAT for telephone advice or £1,495 +VAT for face to face advice. This makes expert advice even more accessible.
All you need to do is book your call back by 28 February 2020. Our advisory helpdesk will call you at a time that suits you to explain more about our service and charges. You will need to pay for advice by 31 August 2020 to qualify - full terms below.
Please note that no advice is given as part of the first meeting. If you decide to go ahead with advice, charges will apply.
What are the full terms of the offer?
- This offer is that, subject to these terms and conditions, where you contact our Advisory Helpdesk between 2 January 2020 and the close of business 28 February 2020, and decide that you wish to receive advice from us, we will waive our minimum charge of our telephone and face-to-face advice.
- If you decide that you wish to receive advice from us, we will waive our usual minimum charge of £495 (+VAT) for telephone advice or £1,495 (+VAT) for face-to-face advice, however you will still be charged at our standard rate of 1-2% of the portfolio value being advised upon. For more information regarding our financial advice charges, please visit our website at www.hl.co.uk/financial-advice/advisory-charges.
- To be eligible you must contact our Advisory Helpdesk if you are interested in taking advice between 2 January 2020 and the close of business 28 February 2020 by calling 0117 317 1690 or by booking a call back with us by our usual close of business on 28 February 2020. You must also decide that you wish to receive advisory services from us, and pay us for advisory services, by our usual close of business on 31 August 2020.
- You must not be an employee of, or any such employee’s immediate family or household of any Hargreaves Lansdown Group company.
- The offer is limited to one waiver of the minimum charge per client.
- Only one waiver will be made per address. This means that if more than one person from a single address takes financial advice, you’ll only receive one waiver of the minimum charge.
- This offer excludes advice provided in respect of Defined Benefit scheme transfers.
- This offer excludes on-going advice charges.
- Where any other discount is applied to our advisory charges the voucher will not be valid.
- Where you qualify for the offer, your Financial Adviser will apply the waiver of the minimum charge to your financial advice agreement.
- We may amend, extend or withdraw this offer at any time. Details of any such amendment, extension or withdrawal will be posted on our website at www.hl.co.uk/financial-advice
- This offer will be governed by English law and, in participating, you submit to the jurisdiction of the English courts.
- References in these terms and conditions to “Hargreaves Lansdown”, “our”, “us” or “we” are to Hargreaves Lansdown Advisory Services Limited (company number 03509545), authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Register number 189627), whose registered office is at 1 College Square South, Anchor Road, Bristol, BS1 5HL. References to the “Hargreaves Lansdown Group” are to Hargreaves Lansdown plc (company number 02122142) and its subsidiaries from time to time.
Please note:
