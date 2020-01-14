New Year offer – no minimum advice fee

Most of us will need financial advice at some point in our lives. From pensions, savings and investments, to redundancy, death and inheritance tax planning – they can affect us all.

And thanks to our New Year offer, now could be a good time to talk to us.

Advice has clear benefits - book a call back today

3 ways financial advice can help you:

Financial advice is more than just picking the right investments and products.

You’ll benefit from:

Peace of mind - be confident any investment decisions and financial plans are bespoke to your needs and goals.

- be confident any investment decisions and financial plans are bespoke to your needs and goals. Saving money - advice at HL won't cost more than 1% (+VAT) typically. That’s a lot less than the UK average of 2.7%.

- advice at HL won't cost more than 1% (+VAT) typically. That’s a lot less than the UK average of 2.7%. Saving time – your adviser will do all the hard work for you, so you don’t have to. You’ll get a comprehensive financial plan that you can follow for years to come.

We won’t sell you advice if it’s not right for you. In fact, we tell 65% of people we talk to that they can save money by making their own decisions. And we show them the free tools and guides we make available, without taking advice.

Advice has clear benefits - book a call back today

Don’t leave it until tomorrow – qualify for our offer today

Don’t miss out. Book your call back to secure your free first meeting with an adviser and qualify for our New Year offer.

In January and February, there’s no minimum advice charge - normally £495+ VAT for telephone advice or £1,495 +VAT for face to face advice. This makes expert advice even more accessible.

All you need to do is book your call back by 28 February 2020. Our advisory helpdesk will call you at a time that suits you to explain more about our service and charges. You will need to pay for advice by 31 August 2020 to qualify - full terms below.

Book your call back now

Please note that no advice is given as part of the first meeting. If you decide to go ahead with advice, charges will apply.

What are the full terms of the offer?