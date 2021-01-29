Next week on the stock market

The start of February brings with it another week jam-packed with heavy-hitters. Amazon and Alphabet round out the FAANGs’ results, with both names expected to benefit from the global shift to remote working. But for others, like Ryanair and Royal Dutch Shell, minimising damage and waiting out the storm is the most likely narrative.

Activision Blizzard’s fourth quarter results could be a little underwhelming compared to recent results.

Spotify should benefit from further lockdowns, but the outlook for profits is less upbeat.

BT will tell us how the new lockdown is affecting business demand.

01-Feb Hargreaves Lansdown Half Year Results Ryanair* Q3 Results

02-Feb Alphabet* Q4 Results Amazon* Q4 Results BP* Q4 Results DCC Interim Trading Statement SSE* Q3 Trading Statement Virgin Money Q1 Trading Statement

03-Feb GlaxoSmithKline* Q4 Results Glencore Full Year Production Volumes Hiscox Full Year Results Imperial Brands* AGM Statement Novo Nordisk* Full Year Results Spotify* Q4 Results Vodafone* Q3 Trading Statement

05-Feb Beazley Full Year Results

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Activision Blizzard– Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Activision is expected to finish the year on stable footing, but Q4 could be somewhat underwhelming after the group’s bumper performance during the first 9 months of the year. Revenues in the third quarter were up 52.4% as lockdowns forced people to entertain themselves at home. But Q4 is expected to see revenue remain broadly flat as the group begins to wade into a year of difficult comparisons.

In March 2020 the group launched the hugely popular Call of Duty: Warzone. In the absence of another bumper launch, Activision may find it difficult to best its Q1 performance.

The group released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in November, and we’re curious to see how user numbers stack up against Warzone’s. With no other big-name releases scheduled this year, we’re keen to see how Activision plans to maintain excitement around its franchise (hopefully) in the absence of Covid.

To keep up with its ballooning valuation, we think Activision will need to wow investors with plans for the upcoming financial year. That makes the outlook statement and any strategy updates worth watching closely. With gaming shifting to the cloud, we’re specifically interested in how management plans to drive advertising spend at esports tournaments and grow its existing franchises.

Spotify - Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Subscriber numbers remain the most important metric to watch at Spotify. Lockdowns worked wonders for this, as consumers cooped up inside looked for alternative entertainment. The number of monthly active users and premium subscribers (those who pay to use the ad-free version) rose 29% and 27% respectively last quarter. With restrictions tightening again in many countries, we have reason to suspect another round of impressive subscriber growth.

The Spotify machine relies on signing up new members, a decent chunk of which will then become paying subscribers. Last we heard, these sign ups were being driven partly by extended free trials. This is an effective marketing tactic, but one that damages profitability in the short term. As a result, quarterly operating profits are expected to remain negative, with losses of between €112m and €32m. Despite that Spotify expects to deliver positive free cash flow for the year.

BT – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

The first half of BT’s financial year was marred by the pandemic forcing sport off the TV and a decline in business demand. Revenues for BT Sport should have started to recover, thanks to special exemptions for elite athletes and associated staff, but are still likely to be depressed and will probably remain so until pubs are back up and running.

Demand from some business customers could also be suffering in lockdown 3.0, but we doubt to the same degree. Businesses have more experience with social distancing now than they did last March and that should help operations to keep ticking-over. Management’s view on this subject will be interesting.

In its half year results BT raised the lower end of its cash profits guidance range from £7.2bn to £7.3bn. The upper end of the range stayed at £7.5bn. Given the relative predictability of much of BT’s core business we don’t expect a large swing outside that range.

