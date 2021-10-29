Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

BP will let us know if it’s on track to deliver on promise of shareholder returns

Standard Chartered could be held back by market trends in Asia

We’d like to know if Sainsbury faces challenging comparisons from last year, as margins remain in focus

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

01-Nov Ryanair* Half Year Results

02-Nov Activision Blizzard* Q3 Trading Statement BP* Q3 Trading Statement Flutter Entertainment Q3 Trading Statement Hiscox Q3 Trading Statement IWG Q3 Trading Statement Standard Chartered* Q3 Trading Statement

05-Nov Beazley Q3 Trading Statement International Consolidated Airlines Group* Q3 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

BP – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

The sustained rise in oil prices should pad BP’s results, and offset some of the production declines as the group continues to pivot away from its legacy business to pursue green energy options.

Step one in the plan is strengthening the balance sheet and paying down debt, an area the group’s made progress in so far this year. We’d like to see that trend continue into the third quarter. At last check, net debt was $42.7bn, down from $43.3bn in the previous quarter.

The dividend is another area of focus. Management’s pledged to offer a fixed 5.25 cents per share as a quarterly dividend. The group also used excess cash generated by disposals in the first half to fund a $1.4bn buyback programme. As long as oil prices remain above $60 per barrel, BP intends to offer investors a 4% annual dividend hike and $1bn in buybacks each quarter. Based on the current environment, we expect the group to be on track to deliver but remember all dividends are variable and not guaranteed.

Standard Chartered – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

We expect, although can’t be certain, that Standard Chartered’s results will follow a similar pattern to its peers. Both Barclays and HSBC have seen pre-tax profits improve greatly, as they’ve been able to release provisions put aside during the pandemic, when uncertainty raised question marks about people’s ability to pay their debts.

We also expect Standard’s diverse business model to have continued to offer some shelter in the low interest rate environment. Low rates mean banks’ loans aren’t as profitable, which shines the light on the group’s wealth management and investment banking businesses instead.

However, Standard Chartered is more exposed to Asian markets than its Western rivals. Around 83% of quarterly profits come from Asia in fact. HSBC’s recent results showed that Asian markets aren’t faring as well as western areas, which could be a negative sign for Standard’s Q3 income.

Sainsbury – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Sainsbury’s finds itself in a tricky spot with pricing. Inflation is pushing prices up, but the group is trying to keep them down in line with its pledge to improve its value position. That all puts added pressure on margins that are already a little stretched.

Online sales continued to improve in the last quarter. It’s important this trend continues. If it doesn’t, the extra costs associated with adding online capacity add up to another drag on margins.

Owning Argos, the group is more exposed to shifts in discretionary spending than its rivals. Last year was a bumper one for general merchandise sales, giving some tough comparable numbers. Sales were ahead of expectations in the first quarter, albeit down year-on-year, but supply challenges are likely to remain a challenge.

