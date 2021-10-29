Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
29 October 2021
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- BP will let us know if it’s on track to deliver on promise of shareholder returns
- Standard Chartered could be held back by market trends in Asia
- We’d like to know if Sainsbury faces challenging comparisons from last year, as margins remain in focus
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|01-Nov
|Ryanair*
|Half Year Results
|02-Nov
|Activision Blizzard*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|BP*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Flutter Entertainment
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Hiscox
|Q3 Trading Statement
|IWG
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Standard Chartered*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|03-Nov
|Coca Cola HBC
|Q3 Trading Statement
|CLS Holdings
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Morgan Sindall
|Trading Update
|Next*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Novo Nordisk*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Smurfit Kappa Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Trainline
|Half Year Results
|04-Nov
|Apax Global
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Aston Martin*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Barrick Gold*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|BT Group*
|Half Year Results
|Derwent London
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Deutsche Post*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Electrocomponents
|Half Year Results
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|Trading Update
|Howden Joinery Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|IMI PLC
|Trading Update
|Sainsbury*
|Half Year Results
|Lancashire Holdings
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Smith & Nephew
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Tate & Lyle
|Half Year Results
|TI Fluid Systems
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Wizz Air
|Half Year Results
|05-Nov
|Beazley
|Q3 Trading Statement
|International Consolidated Airlines Group*
|Q3 Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
BP – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
The sustained rise in oil prices should pad BP’s results, and offset some of the production declines as the group continues to pivot away from its legacy business to pursue green energy options.
Step one in the plan is strengthening the balance sheet and paying down debt, an area the group’s made progress in so far this year. We’d like to see that trend continue into the third quarter. At last check, net debt was $42.7bn, down from $43.3bn in the previous quarter.
The dividend is another area of focus. Management’s pledged to offer a fixed 5.25 cents per share as a quarterly dividend. The group also used excess cash generated by disposals in the first half to fund a $1.4bn buyback programme. As long as oil prices remain above $60 per barrel, BP intends to offer investors a 4% annual dividend hike and $1bn in buybacks each quarter. Based on the current environment, we expect the group to be on track to deliver but remember all dividends are variable and not guaranteed.
See the BP share price, charts and our latest view
Standard Chartered – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
We expect, although can’t be certain, that Standard Chartered’s results will follow a similar pattern to its peers. Both Barclays and HSBC have seen pre-tax profits improve greatly, as they’ve been able to release provisions put aside during the pandemic, when uncertainty raised question marks about people’s ability to pay their debts.
We also expect Standard’s diverse business model to have continued to offer some shelter in the low interest rate environment. Low rates mean banks’ loans aren’t as profitable, which shines the light on the group’s wealth management and investment banking businesses instead.
However, Standard Chartered is more exposed to Asian markets than its Western rivals. Around 83% of quarterly profits come from Asia in fact. HSBC’s recent results showed that Asian markets aren’t faring as well as western areas, which could be a negative sign for Standard’s Q3 income.
See the Standard Chartered share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Standard Chartered research
Sainsbury – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
Sainsbury’s finds itself in a tricky spot with pricing. Inflation is pushing prices up, but the group is trying to keep them down in line with its pledge to improve its value position. That all puts added pressure on margins that are already a little stretched.
Online sales continued to improve in the last quarter. It’s important this trend continues. If it doesn’t, the extra costs associated with adding online capacity add up to another drag on margins.
Owning Argos, the group is more exposed to shifts in discretionary spending than its rivals. Last year was a bumper one for general merchandise sales, giving some tough comparable numbers. Sales were ahead of expectations in the first quarter, albeit down year-on-year, but supply challenges are likely to remain a challenge.
See the Sainsbury share price, charts and our latest view
Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips