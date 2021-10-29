We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    29 October 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • BP will let us know if it’s on track to deliver on promise of shareholder returns
    • Standard Chartered could be held back by market trends in Asia
    • We’d like to know if Sainsbury faces challenging comparisons from last year, as margins remain in focus

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    01-Nov
    Ryanair* Half Year Results
    02-Nov
    Activision Blizzard* Q3 Trading Statement
    BP* Q3 Trading Statement
    Flutter Entertainment Q3 Trading Statement
    Hiscox Q3 Trading Statement
    IWG Q3 Trading Statement
    Standard Chartered* Q3 Trading Statement
    03-Nov
    Coca Cola HBC Q3 Trading Statement
    CLS Holdings Q1 Trading Statement
    Morgan Sindall Trading Update
    Next* Q3 Trading Statement
    Novo Nordisk* Q3 Trading Statement
    Smurfit Kappa Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Trainline Half Year Results
    04-Nov
    Apax Global Q3 Trading Statement
    Aston Martin* Q3 Trading Statement
    Barrick Gold* Q3 Trading Statement
    BT Group* Half Year Results
    Derwent London Q3 Trading Statement
    Deutsche Post* Q3 Trading Statement
    Electrocomponents Half Year Results
    Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Update
    Howden Joinery Group Q3 Trading Statement
    IMI PLC Trading Update
    Sainsbury* Half Year Results
    Lancashire Holdings Q3 Trading Statement
    Smith & Nephew Q3 Trading Statement
    Tate & Lyle Half Year Results
    TI Fluid Systems Q3 Trading Statement
    Wizz Air Half Year Results
    05-Nov
    Beazley Q3 Trading Statement
    International Consolidated Airlines Group* Q3 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    BP – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    The sustained rise in oil prices should pad BP’s results, and offset some of the production declines as the group continues to pivot away from its legacy business to pursue green energy options.

    Step one in the plan is strengthening the balance sheet and paying down debt, an area the group’s made progress in so far this year. We’d like to see that trend continue into the third quarter. At last check, net debt was $42.7bn, down from $43.3bn in the previous quarter.

    The dividend is another area of focus. Management’s pledged to offer a fixed 5.25 cents per share as a quarterly dividend. The group also used excess cash generated by disposals in the first half to fund a $1.4bn buyback programme. As long as oil prices remain above $60 per barrel, BP intends to offer investors a 4% annual dividend hike and $1bn in buybacks each quarter. Based on the current environment, we expect the group to be on track to deliver but remember all dividends are variable and not guaranteed.

    See the BP share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to BP research

    Standard Chartered – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    We expect, although can’t be certain, that Standard Chartered’s results will follow a similar pattern to its peers. Both Barclays and HSBC have seen pre-tax profits improve greatly, as they’ve been able to release provisions put aside during the pandemic, when uncertainty raised question marks about people’s ability to pay their debts.

    We also expect Standard’s diverse business model to have continued to offer some shelter in the low interest rate environment. Low rates mean banks’ loans aren’t as profitable, which shines the light on the group’s wealth management and investment banking businesses instead.

    However, Standard Chartered is more exposed to Asian markets than its Western rivals. Around 83% of quarterly profits come from Asia in fact. HSBC’s recent results showed that Asian markets aren’t faring as well as western areas, which could be a negative sign for Standard’s Q3 income.

    See the Standard Chartered share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Standard Chartered research

    Sainsbury – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Sainsbury’s finds itself in a tricky spot with pricing. Inflation is pushing prices up, but the group is trying to keep them down in line with its pledge to improve its value position. That all puts added pressure on margins that are already a little stretched.

    Online sales continued to improve in the last quarter. It’s important this trend continues. If it doesn’t, the extra costs associated with adding online capacity add up to another drag on margins.

    Owning Argos, the group is more exposed to shifts in discretionary spending than its rivals. Last year was a bumper one for general merchandise sales, giving some tough comparable numbers. Sales were ahead of expectations in the first quarter, albeit down year-on-year, but supply challenges are likely to remain a challenge.

    See the Sainsbury share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Sainsbury research

    Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

