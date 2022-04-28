Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Will boohoo hit guidance and restore some investor confidence?

InterContinental Hotels Group looks to get ever closer to pre-pandemic levels

International Consolidated Airlines could report another tough quarter

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

02-May No reporters

03-May BP* Q1 Results Deutsche Post* Q1 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

boohoo Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Markets have already been prepped for what to expect in next weeks results. March’s fourth quarter trading statement pointed to cash profit (EBITDA) in the region of £125m, though analysts are pricing in £115m. And that really highlights sentiment at the minute, despite sales in line with revised guidance in the last update, a substantial profit downgrade in December means confidence is still low. Delivering on profit guidance this time around would be another step in the right direction to bring some stability back to trading.

boohoo’s troubles, though hopefully short-term, are stacking. Higher returns rates are never good for retailers and with customers back to buying going-out wear, that trend’s expected to continue into the first half of 2022. There’s also been a range of issues getting supplies overseas which has hurt delivery times, derailing the group’s main attraction – quick access to evolving trends. Commentary so far has pointed to pandemic-related issues, and given international trade is a growth area for boohoo, we’ll be hoping to hear the supply chain pressures are easing.

Inflation can’t be ignored either, higher freight costs are expected to shave £20m off cash profits for 2021. Guidance on gross margin for 2022 will be watched closely, it’ll be an indication as to how much of an impact these are set to have in the coming year.

See the boohoo share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to boohoo research

InterContinental Hotels Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

IHG’s been reaping the rewards of a world reopen, the Marriott owner posted revenue per available room up 46% year-on-year and 30% down on pre-pandemic levels at the end of the last financial year. We’re hopeful progress has continued into Q1. Analysts are expecting 2022 sales to push beyond pre-pandemic levels so a solid start to the year is important.

The group’s largest region, the US, saw leisure demand recover well last year as staycation demand was strong. Domestic business demand also plays a large part but has lagged leisure in its recovery. We’ll be watching out for how that trend played out in Q1, as businesses weigh up their options in a world where meetings no longer need to take place face-to-face.

The next important milestone is the spring/summer period, with management expecting record US leisure demand in Q2 and Q3. In the wake of surging inflation, it’ll be interesting to see whether that discretionary spend sticks. Fresh lockdowns in China will no doubt have a negative impact on trading that looked like it was on the brink of a strong recovery last year. We’ll hopefully get more colour on the extent of the impact next week.

See the InterContinental Hotels Group share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to InterContinental Hotels Group research

International Consolidated Airlines – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

The British Airways owner is expected to report revenue of over £3.0bn, compared to £968m this time a year ago. That comes as another wave of Covid has wreaked havoc on the airline industry, so we wonder how much that will have held back performance. We already know the impact of Omicron and seasonal trends are expected to drive a "significant" operating loss in the current period.

That means what comes next is more important. Profits had been expected to make an arrival in the second quarter, and we’d like to see that’s still the case. The summer months are crucial for airlines, and that’s especially the case for IAG, which has been especially punished by the pandemic thanks to its long-haul focus. All eyes will be honed on the outlook statement.

Investors should keep in mind IAG’s results will be a bell-weather for the wider aerospace sector. Any worse, or better-than-expected, news will very likely have wider ramifications.

See the International Consolidated Airlines share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to International Consolidated Airlines research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Mobile application Advert in the press Recommendation from a friend Advert on another website HL mention in the media HL mention on another website Existing client Search Engine / Research Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.