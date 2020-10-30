Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
30 October 2020
Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:
- Ryanair may give further capacity guidance for the winter
- Gross margins and restructuring costs will be the focus at Marks & Spencer Group
- AstraZeneca has a small pharmacy’s worth of newly approved drugs to boost sales in the third quarter
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week
|02-Nov
|Hiscox
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Ryanair*
|Half Year Results
|03-Nov
|Associated British Foods*
|Full Year Results
|DS Smith*
|Tradings Statement
|IWG
|Q3 Trading Update
|Weir Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|04-Nov
|Marks & Spencer Group*
|Half Year Results
|Morgan Sindall
|Trading Update
|Provident Financial
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Smurfit Kappa Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|05-Nov
|AstraZeneca*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Auto Trader Group*
|Half Year Results
|AVEVA Group
|Half Year Results
|Barrick Gold*
|Third Quarter Results
|Biffa
|Half Year Results
|Derwent London
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|Trading Statement
|Howden Joinery Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|IMI
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Inchcape
|Q3 Trading Statement
|J Sainsbury*
|Half Year Results
|Lancashire Holdings
|Q3 Trading Statement
|RSA Insurance Group*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Tate & Lyle
|Half Year Results
|TI Fluid Systems
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Trainline
|Half Year Results
|Wizz Air Holdings
|Half Year Results
|06-Nov
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
|Half Year Results
|Beazley
|Q3 Trading Statement
*Companies on which we will be writing research.
Ryanair – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
When the first wave of coronavirus infections subsided and travel restrictions were lifted it looked like the airlines had made it. Holidaymakers, sick of being stuck at home, rushed to catch the last of the summer sun abroad. Unfortunately a second wave is looking like it’s breaking, and it brings fresh travel restrictions and unpredictable quarantine requirements.
The second wave is unlikely to be as bad as the first for Ryanair. The group isn’t planning to ground the fleet this time, but still cut projected winter capacity from 60% of 2019 levels to 40% – “although this guidance could be further revised downwards if EU Govts continue to mismanage air travel and impose more lockdowns this winter.”
That last line comes from the capacity announcement on October 15, and gives you an idea of what Ryanair’s management thinks of the restrictions. We suspect next week’s update will be equally ill-tempered.
We’re starting to worry that this second wave may not be the last though. The airlines need a big summer in 2021, and if that’s prevented by a third wave some names in the sector will struggle to survive.
See the latest Ryanair share price, charts and how to trade
Marks & Spencer – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
We haven’t heard from Marks & Spencer Group since a surprise trading statement in August. It said performance had been better than the scenario outlined in May’s full year results, although huge uncertainty remains.
The first port of call next week will be gross margins. M&S has been grappling with gross margin pressure as discounting in clothing and home weighed on performance. The closure of physical selling space for much of the “full price” season in lockdown means there’s a very real chance this has got worse. Higher margin food items like sandwiches won’t have been flying off the shelves either as many people continue to work from home, so overall the gross margin story is likely to be a downwards one.
The beat on trading in August has been driven by food, while Clothing and Home has really struggled. This dynamic was true before the pandemic, but a lacklustre online presence means this fault line has been exacerbated. Sales had fallen 49.5% by August and we suspect this trend hasn’t reversed.
Profit wise, we already know M&S will be inserting a “significant” charge in the half-year income statement. This is to pay for expedited restructuring and streamlining efforts. We’ll be looking to see exactly what the grand total of this will be.
See the latest Marks & Spencer share price, charts and how to trade
Sign up for Marks & Spencer updates
AstraZeneca – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
Updates on AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate will attract headlines in third quarter results. However, sales of the vaccine are still some way off and AstraZeneca has pledged not to turn a profit on the treatment “during the pandemic”.
While the exact meaning of that last phrase is open to some debate, it’s clear vaccine sales aren’t going to drive revenue or profit growth in the near term.
Instead it’s the steady stream of approvals for Astra’s new oncology, respiratory and kidney disease treatments that will be the key to growth for now. Together with improved sales performances of more mature drugs in emerging markets, new approvals should mean steady sales growth in the third quarter, and still stronger progress in profits though of course there are no guarantees.
That increased strength has been widely recognised though – with the shares trading on a PE ratio of 21.5, compared to 14.6 back at the start of 2017. That puts pressure on the group to continue delivering from here.
See the latest AstraZeneca share price, charts and how to trade
Sign up for AstraZeneca updates
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments and income they produce can rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
What did you think of this article?
Thanks for your feedback
What did you think of this article?
Thanks for your feedback
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips