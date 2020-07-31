Next week on the stock market

Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

03-Aug Heineken* Half Year Results Hiscox Half Year Results HSBC* Half Year Results

07-Aug Hargreaves Lansdown Full Year Results Hikma Pharmaceuticals Half Year Results Rightmove* Half Year Results Standard Life Aberdeen* Half Year Results TP ICAP Half Year Results

Diageo – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

The story for booze makers has so far been large falls in on-trade sales (bars and restaurants) but a small uptick in the off-trade (shops). Diageo has also seen its duty free sales dwindle as international travel has slowed to a crawl. However 20% of Diageo’s sales come from the Asia Pacific region, and trading trends have been slowly recovering in places like China where restrictions have been eased.

Furthermore, North America accounts for 35% of sales and only 20% of these come through the on-trade. Most of the damage is likely to have been done in Europe which accounts for 24% of sales, and is more exposed to bars and restaurants.

Any declines in revenue are likely to have a disproportionate impact on profits. Diageo has some large fixed costs for its breweries and distilleries, meaning even a small fall in sales can leave a large mark on margins. Next week will give us an idea of how the bottom line is looking.

Now that pubs have opened again we’ll also be interested to see what sales look like. In the long run we fully expect brands of Diageo’s quality to recover, but investors will want the group back up and running close to normal speed as soon as possible.

Legal & General – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

The coronavirus outbreak has delivered a blow to Legal & General’s capital reserves. However, analysts are still forecasting modest dividend growth this year, and signs are the group’s asset management and institutional annuities business has continued to grow through the crisis.

Despite the relatively upbeat performance, Legal & General’s shares are still down nearly 30% since the start of the year – suggesting investors still have concerns about the group’s medium term outlook.

The group is quite heavily indebted and together with reduced capital reserves that threatens dividend and new business growth. L&G’s housebuilding operations have also been hit by stringent social distancing requirements, as well inevitable questions about long term demand.

We remain broadly positive about Legal & General going into these results. However the balance sheet worries shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand, and we will be looking closely at the Solvency position next week.

ITV – Emilie Stevens, Equity Analyst

We expect the second quarter may have been ITV’s toughest in (and hopefully for) a while. It started at the height of lockdown, advertising demand in April nearly halved and the Studios’ business productions put on pause.

The more positive news was that online viewing had surged, online advertising was still growing and other revenue streams like Britbox and competitions were doing well. These are key elements of the groups’ strategy to become ‘more than TV’ and a more diversified business, so it’s an important quarter for them to prove its resilience.

Dame Carolyn McCall recently referred to the battle against Netflix et al as ‘a fight for every eyeball’. And we expect the competition doesn’t get much fiercer than over lockdown. We know Netflix had a storming second quarter, adding millions of new paying subscribers and earnings followed suit, so we’re keen to see if ITV experienced a similar lift.

