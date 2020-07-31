Coronavirus - we're here to help
Coronavirus - we're here to help

Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected overseas shares reporting next week.

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    31 July 2020

    Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

    • Diageo will show us how profits have held up with the pubs closed
    • Legal & General’s decisions to stick to its dividend early in the crisis was notable, but where does the balance sheet stand now?
    • ITV will be hoping to show becoming ‘more than TV’ is the right move

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

    03-Aug
    Heineken* Half Year Results
    Hiscox Half Year Results
    HSBC* Half Year Results
    04-Aug
    Activision* Half Year Results
    Babcock International Trading Statement
    BP* Half Year Results
    Centamin Half Year Results
    Diageo* Full Year Results
    Direct Line* Half Year Results
    easyJet* Q3 Trading Statement
    IWG Half Year Results
    Keller Group Half Year Results
    Rotork Half Year Results
    Spectris Half Year Results
    Walt Disney* Q3 Results
    05-Aug
    Allianz Half Year Results
    Coca Cola HBC Half Year Results
    Deutsche Post* Half Year Results
    Ferrexpo Half Year Results
    Hastings Group Half Year Results
    Hill & Smith Half Year Results
    IP Group Half Year Results
    Legal & General* Half Year Results
    Morgan Sindall Group Half Year Results
    RHI Magnesita Half Year Results
    SEGRO Half Year Results
    UDG Healthcare Q3 Trading Statement
    William Hill* Half Year Results
    06-Aug
    Aggreko Half Year Results
    Aviva* Half Year Results
    ConvaTec Group Half Year Results
    EVRAZ Half Year Results
    Glencore* Half Year Results
    Hammerson Half Year Results
    ITV* Half Year Results
    Mondi Half Year Results
    Novo Nordisk* Half Year Results
    Phoenix Group Half Year Results
    Serco Half Year Results
    Spirent Communications Half Year Results
    Synthomer Half Year Results
    Tritax Big Box* Half Year Results
    07-Aug
    Hargreaves Lansdown Full Year Results
    Hikma Pharmaceuticals Half Year Results
    Rightmove* Half Year Results
    Standard Life Aberdeen* Half Year Results
    TP ICAP Half Year Results

    *Companies on which we will be writing research.

    Diageo – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    The story for booze makers has so far been large falls in on-trade sales (bars and restaurants) but a small uptick in the off-trade (shops). Diageo has also seen its duty free sales dwindle as international travel has slowed to a crawl. However 20% of Diageo’s sales come from the Asia Pacific region, and trading trends have been slowly recovering in places like China where restrictions have been eased.

    Furthermore, North America accounts for 35% of sales and only 20% of these come through the on-trade. Most of the damage is likely to have been done in Europe which accounts for 24% of sales, and is more exposed to bars and restaurants.

    Any declines in revenue are likely to have a disproportionate impact on profits. Diageo has some large fixed costs for its breweries and distilleries, meaning even a small fall in sales can leave a large mark on margins. Next week will give us an idea of how the bottom line is looking.

    Now that pubs have opened again we’ll also be interested to see what sales look like. In the long run we fully expect brands of Diageo’s quality to recover, but investors will want the group back up and running close to normal speed as soon as possible.

    See the latest Diageo share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Diageo updates

    Legal & General – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    The coronavirus outbreak has delivered a blow to Legal & General’s capital reserves. However, analysts are still forecasting modest dividend growth this year, and signs are the group’s asset management and institutional annuities business has continued to grow through the crisis.

    Despite the relatively upbeat performance, Legal & General’s shares are still down nearly 30% since the start of the year – suggesting investors still have concerns about the group’s medium term outlook.

    The group is quite heavily indebted and together with reduced capital reserves that threatens dividend and new business growth. L&G’s housebuilding operations have also been hit by stringent social distancing requirements, as well inevitable questions about long term demand.

    We remain broadly positive about Legal & General going into these results. However the balance sheet worries shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand, and we will be looking closely at the Solvency position next week.

    See the latest Legal & General share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Legal & General updates

    ITV – Emilie Stevens, Equity Analyst

    We expect the second quarter may have been ITV’s toughest in (and hopefully for) a while. It started at the height of lockdown, advertising demand in April nearly halved and the Studios’ business productions put on pause.

    The more positive news was that online viewing had surged, online advertising was still growing and other revenue streams like Britbox and competitions were doing well. These are key elements of the groups’ strategy to become ‘more than TV’ and a more diversified business, so it’s an important quarter for them to prove its resilience.

    Dame Carolyn McCall recently referred to the battle against Netflix et al as ‘a fight for every eyeball’. And we expect the competition doesn’t get much fiercer than over lockdown. We know Netflix had a storming second quarter, adding millions of new paying subscribers and earnings followed suit, so we’re keen to see if ITV experienced a similar lift.

    See the latest ITV share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for ITV updates

    Nicholas Hyett holds shares in Legal & General.

