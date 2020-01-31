Next week on the stock market

Among the companies reporting next week:

Novo-Nordisk balances US pricing pressure with new blockbusters

Ryanair hopes to follow easyJet’s positive results

Walt Disney will be hoping to show off its Disney+ subscriber base

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week

03-Feb Alphabet* Q4 Results Ryanair* Q3 Results

07-Feb Bellway Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be writing research

Novo’s a bit of a balancing act at the moment.

The US is by far the group’s most important region by sales, and insulin pricing is coming under pressure, hitting sales. However, that’s being more than offset by growth in other markets and the breakout success of blockbuster Ozempic.

Ozempic is a type of drug known as a GLP-1 analogue, and is a non-insulin treatment for Type-2 diabetes. The category is gaining market share and Novo recently launched its first GLP-1 treatment in tablet form in the US (called Rybelsus). Investment in that launch will likely hold margins back in the short term, but management are hoping to continue growing their share of this attractive corner of the market.

See the latest Novo-Nordisk share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Novo-Nordik updates

We think next week’s results could be quite positive for Ryanair.

The group is exposed to several of the same industry trends as easyJet, who just reported that revenue-per-seat was ahead of expectations. For example, easyJet said the collapse of Thomas Cook helped its results because the same number of passengers were chasing fewer seats. The same will likely be true of Ryanair, but there are no guarantees.

Airline shares have suffered as Coronavirus has become a major public health concern. If the outbreak gets significantly worse people may begin to cut back on air travel, and there’s even an outside chance governments could introduce travel restrictions. There’s very little to suggest Europeans are refraining from flying just yet though, but any insight from company management will be of interest.

See the latest Ryanair share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Ryanair updates

Since last results, Disney+ has launched in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. Over the 24 hours following the launch, Disney+ attracted 10 million sign ups, that’s a strong start when compared to Netflix’s recent quarter where they added 8.8m new subscribers. But it’s still someway off Netflix’s pool of 167m subscribers. We’ll be keen to know what the Disney+ total stands at now, and expectations for the year ahead.

Away from the streaming spotlight, we’ll be looking at how the rest of Disney is faring.

Analysts are expecting revenue growth across the board, with overall operating profits expected to rise too, despite the Direct to Consumer business (home to the streaming business) remaining loss making. Parks, Experience and Products is Disney’s most profitable segment but over the last year continued disruption in Hong Kong has dampened international growth - we’ll be looking to hear if the end of this spell is in sight.

See the latest Disney share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Disney updates

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

