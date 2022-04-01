Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Entain should shed light on how much online demand is shifting back to in store

Imperial Brands hopes to find success with next generation product trials

We’d like to know if Moonpig may shed some light on what rising inflation means for demand

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

04-Apr Provident Financial Full Year Results

05-Apr HomeServe Full Year Trading Statement Moonpig Group Trading Statement

06-Apr Hilton Food Group Full Year Results Imperial Brands* Trading Statement

07-Apr Entain* Trading Statement

08-Apr CMC Markets Full Year Trading Statement Ferrexpo Production Statement Johnson Matthey* Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Entain – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Following a bumper period for online gaming, with punters not able to venture into stores for large periods over the last couple of years, we’re expecting online growth to slow from the double-digit highs seen at the full-year.

What’s key is how much online demand remains sticky. Entain’s offering spans both the virtual and physical worlds, which means customers returning to betting shops isn’t all bad. But the online offering is more profitable and from a margin standpoint, the more demand that can remain online, the better.

News relating to Bet MGM, the group’s growth jewel and joint venture with MGM in the US, will be watched with eager anticipation. Growth has been nothing shy of exceptional, as expansion in the growing US markets brings the business ever closer to profitability. For investors, that growth needs to continue, or the higher-than-average valuation could come under pressure.

Imperial Brands – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Next week’s trading statement might shed a little light on how suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine are impacting performance. Truth be told, we aren’t expecting it to move the dial much. Last year the regions represented around 2% of sales and 0.5% of underlying operating profits.

Our attention will instead be on sales growth, or lack thereof, in the group’s 5 core markets. The US, UK and Spain were all driving forces behind last year’s small increase in tobacco sales, offsetting drops in Germany and Australia. As we enter the second year of the ‘strengthening phase’ in those markets, we’ll be hoping to hear about improving market shares.

Aside from that, any commentary on consumer behaviours will be watched closely. There’s been some uncertainty about how the easing of restrictions will impact tobacco volumes, which are already under pressure from changing habits.

Finally, as with any major tobacco company, next generation products are the key for future success. Having ditched a few products last year, it’d give investors some confidence if more recent trials are showing signs of success.

Moonpig – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Since listing its shares for the first time at the start of February 2021, Moonpig’s shares have fallen over 47%. That’s partly because the company’s valuation was quite demanding, meaning the market had very high hopes. The group reported a strong set of half year results, and upgraded revenue targets. However, things are still slowing quite dramatically. That’s because lockdowns were the perfect conditions for an online card company, and that helpful tailwind is petering out. Next week it will be important to see that Moonpig is on track to reach the £283m in full year revenue that analysts are expecting. We think this might be a tall order.

The other thing to keep in mind is rising inflation. Rising costs have the ability to dent margins, but also negatively effect customer demand. As household budgets become tighter, Moonpig may find it more difficult to convince shoppers to add on lucrative extra gifts with their card orders. Things like flowers and chocolates may get rubbed off shopping lists. To that end, the outlook statement will be read very carefully.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

