Next week on the stock market

Novo Nordisk could report a strong first quarter, boosted by demand for its essential medicines

It’s unlikely to be good news at ITV, eyes will be on how much revenue’s being squeezed

IAG should update us on its liquidity and the rate at which cash is going out the door

Novo should have had a good start to the year. Its insulin treatments are crucial to millions of patients, and coronavirus won’t have disrupted that demand, making its revenue streams more resilient in the current climate. Some analysts are predicting first quarter sales will be up as much as 7%, as doctors will have given out longer-term prescriptions in anticipation of any disruption. This would be positive news, but keep in mind sales should even out in the fullness of time.

As a provider of essential medicine the group is a lot more defensive than other businesses. But there are some longer term considerations. One of those is the potential for price pressure. Novo’s drugs are relatively expensive compared to some rivals. Healthcare providers are being stretched to the limit during the current crisis, and this could result in the group needing to lower its premium price tags on some medications down the line.

Both of these points mean it’s the outlook statement that’s most important next week. We’d like to know what a first quarter sales boom will mean for sales later down the line, as well as any initial thoughts on the pricing landscape from here.

Coronavirus is bad news for ITV. Economic downturns mean marketing budgets get slashed, which isn’t ideal for a company that still relies heavily on advertising revenue.

ITV already warned the virus is having a significant impact on the business for this reason, and the Studios business is under strain too as production grinds to a halt.

That means next week we’ll be tuning in to understand exactly how much revenue is being squeezed. But there may well also be some brighter spots. ITV has a strong back catalogue of existing Studios content, which it can sell to other providers. Streaming is booming globally - both Netflix and Disney+ have reported record subscriber numbers as millions of us are consigned to the coach. ITV could have seen an increase in demand for its content, and the trend also bodes well for the group’s own new streaming venture with the BBC, Britbox.

Every little helps, but we doubt these extra revenue streams will offset disruption elsewhere. Mostly we’ll be looking to see what ITV has to say about plans to weather the crisis.

We’re starting to hear noises about some sectors of the economy powering back up, although it may still be some time before we get back to something approaching normality. We think international air travel is likely to be among the laggards, and highly doubt they’ll be leading the charge out of lockdown.

This means the airlines are still reliant on their cash reserves and the rate at which they’re burning through them. easyJet has already told us what it’s spending each week, and have reduced cash operating costs by around 70%. We hope IAG will give us similar information, and ideally it’ll report similar savings to its budget rival. At any rate, the losses are already starting to mount.

We’re also likely to get an update on the group’s liquidity position. At the end of March IAG had €9.5bn in cash and committed credit facilities. This figure wants updating, but we may also hear something about the agreements the group has struck with its lenders, known as covenants. Other companies have secured waivers if they risk violating covenants, and IAG may have agreed something similar.

