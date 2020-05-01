We're currently experiencing extremely high call volumes. We're very sorry for any inconvenience this might cause. If you need help with your account, please visit our Help Centre, or email us and we'll get back to you as soon as we can. For more information and tips on managing your account online please visit www.hl.co.uk/coronavirus

We're experiencing high call volumes, please check FAQs before calling.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log out of your HL account
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected overseas shares reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    , Equity Analyst

    Next week’s set to be another busy one on the stock market. We’ll be paying particular attention to one of our five shares to watch – and we’re also expecting news from the magic-maker itself, Disney.

    As has become the market norm, we may well get some unscheduled updates too and don’t forget the below dates are subject to change.

    Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

    • Novo Nordisk could report a strong first quarter, boosted by demand for its essential medicines
    • It’s unlikely to be good news at ITV, eyes will be on how much revenue’s being squeezed
    • IAG should update us on its liquidity and the rate at which cash is going out the door

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

    04-May
    No FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 reporters
    05-May
    Activision Blizzard* Q1 Results
    Disney* Q2 Results
    06-May
    Barrick Gold* Q1 Results
    Direct Line* Q1 Trading Statement
    ITV* Q1 Trading Statement
    Novo Nordisk* Q1 Results
    Ocado* Trading Statement
    Smith & Nephew Plc Q1 Trading Statement
    Virgin Money Half Year Results
    07-May
    3i Infrastructure Full Year Results
    AB InBev* Q1 Results
    BT Group* Full Year Results
    Coca-Cola HBC Q1 Trading Statement
    International Consolidated Airlines* Q1 Results
    InterContinental Hotels Group* Q1 Trading Statement
    IMI Interim Management Statement Release
    Rathbones Q1 Interim Management Statement
    RSA* Q1 Trading Update
    Superdry Full Year Pre-Close Trading Statement
    National Express Trading Update
    Morgan Sindall Group AGM Statement
    08-May
    No FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 reporters

    *Companies on which we will be writing research.

    Novo Nordisk

    Novo should have had a good start to the year. Its insulin treatments are crucial to millions of patients, and coronavirus won’t have disrupted that demand, making its revenue streams more resilient in the current climate. Some analysts are predicting first quarter sales will be up as much as 7%, as doctors will have given out longer-term prescriptions in anticipation of any disruption. This would be positive news, but keep in mind sales should even out in the fullness of time.

    As a provider of essential medicine the group is a lot more defensive than other businesses. But there are some longer term considerations. One of those is the potential for price pressure. Novo’s drugs are relatively expensive compared to some rivals. Healthcare providers are being stretched to the limit during the current crisis, and this could result in the group needing to lower its premium price tags on some medications down the line.

    Both of these points mean it’s the outlook statement that’s most important next week. We’d like to know what a first quarter sales boom will mean for sales later down the line, as well as any initial thoughts on the pricing landscape from here.

    See the latest Novo Nordisk share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Novo Nordisk updates

    ITV

    Coronavirus is bad news for ITV. Economic downturns mean marketing budgets get slashed, which isn’t ideal for a company that still relies heavily on advertising revenue.

    ITV already warned the virus is having a significant impact on the business for this reason, and the Studios business is under strain too as production grinds to a halt.

    That means next week we’ll be tuning in to understand exactly how much revenue is being squeezed. But there may well also be some brighter spots. ITV has a strong back catalogue of existing Studios content, which it can sell to other providers. Streaming is booming globally - both Netflix and Disney+ have reported record subscriber numbers as millions of us are consigned to the coach. ITV could have seen an increase in demand for its content, and the trend also bodes well for the group’s own new streaming venture with the BBC, Britbox.

    Every little helps, but we doubt these extra revenue streams will offset disruption elsewhere. Mostly we’ll be looking to see what ITV has to say about plans to weather the crisis.

    See the latest ITV share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for ITV updates

    IAG

    We’re starting to hear noises about some sectors of the economy powering back up, although it may still be some time before we get back to something approaching normality. We think international air travel is likely to be among the laggards, and highly doubt they’ll be leading the charge out of lockdown.

    This means the airlines are still reliant on their cash reserves and the rate at which they’re burning through them. easyJet has already told us what it’s spending each week, and have reduced cash operating costs by around 70%. We hope IAG will give us similar information, and ideally it’ll report similar savings to its budget rival. At any rate, the losses are already starting to mount.

    We’re also likely to get an update on the group’s liquidity position. At the end of March IAG had €9.5bn in cash and committed credit facilities. This figure wants updating, but we may also hear something about the agreements the group has struck with its lenders, known as covenants. Other companies have secured waivers if they risk violating covenants, and IAG may have agreed something similar.

    See the latest IAG share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for IAG updates

    Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    What did you think of this article?

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Japan stock market update – how's it handling coronavirus?

      30 April

      An adviser’s view - how to invest into the stock market during uncertain times

      29 April

      Looking beyond the pandemic – reasons for economic optimism?

      28 April

      Video: What happens next for stock market dividends?

      27 April

      Next week on the stock market

      24 April

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Wealth 50

      Japan stock market update – how's it handling coronavirus?

      Dominic Rowles, Investment Analyst, looks at the impact of coronavirus in Japan, how the stock market has reacted and outlines some important dates for your diary if you invest in Japanese funds.

      Dominic Rowles

      30 Apr 2020 5 min read

      Category: Financial Advice

      An adviser’s view - how to invest into the stock market during uncertain times

      HL financial adviser, Matthew Bryan-Harris, gives his view on whether phasing could be the solution to investing into the stock market during uncertain times.

      Matthew Bryan-Harris

      29 Apr 2020 3 min read

      Category: Markets

      Looking beyond the pandemic – reasons for economic optimism?

      As Boris Johnson returns to work George Trefgarne draws some lessons from history.

      George Trefgarne

      28 Apr 2020 8 min read

      Category: Income Funds

      Video: What happens next for stock market dividends?

      Emma Wall and Nick Hyett discuss what has to happen next before companies that have cut their dividend reinstate their income pay-out.

      Nicholas Hyett & Emma Wall

      27 Apr 2020 5 min read